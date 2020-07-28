Biden says he will choose his running mate next week







The former vice president's comment came during a press conference after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. When asked by CNN if he would meet the finalists for the role in person, Biden said, "We'll see."

Biden has said he will choose a female career partner, and has faced pressure within the party to choose a woman of color.

The research process for his campaign has unfolded amid the coronavirus pandemic, holding meetings that could allow Biden to get to know those who are considered more difficult.

Noting that the news crews were stationed outside his Delaware home, Biden joked that "he's going to try to figure out how to trick them all into meeting him in person."