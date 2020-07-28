Biden says he will choose his running mate next week

The former vice president's comment came during a press conference after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. When asked by CNN if he would meet the finalists for the role in person, Biden said, "We'll see."
Biden has said he will choose a female career partner, and has faced pressure within the party to choose a woman of color.
Noting that the news crews were stationed outside his Delaware home, Biden joked that "he's going to try to figure out how to trick them all into meeting him in person."
"I don't think it really matters," he said.
Shortly after earning the Democratic nomination, Biden had targeted in early August to select a running mate. On Tuesday, he said the team will come in the first week of August.
His comments Tuesday did not indicate when Biden will publicly announce his selection. But it will almost certainly do so before the Democratic National Convention begins on August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Two of Biden's former top rivals, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are said to be under consideration for the Democratic ticket.
Others who have been considered include former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Florida Val Demings representative, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, California representative Karen Bass, New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham , Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin.