Biden says he will "transform" the nation if elected

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if elected, his administration "will not only rebuild this nation, but we will transform it," sparking online speculation about what exactly in the country it will transform.

POSSIBLE VP PICK DODGES QUESTION ABOUT MONUMENTS

The tweet comes after a politically charged July 4 weekend as the country works to handle a further surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to break out of weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a split each time. highest among Democrats and Republicans.

Biden's tweet did not specify what exactly he means by transforming the country. His critics on the left have expressed concern that he served at the top echelon of government for more than 40 years and did not help solve these important problems in the past. His right-wing critics insist that a Biden White House will take marching orders from wing representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Some conservatives say that his election as vice president will be an early indicator of the direction of his administration.

His campaign sent a link to his website when Fox News contacted him to comment on the tweet. The tweet seemed to be accepted by supporters and liked 140,000 times through early Monday.

SUSAN RICE SLAMS TRICKS FOR RUSSIAN GIFTS

Scott Morefield, a media and political journalist for the Daily Caller, responded to Biden's publication and said the transformation Biden was referring to would be a change of country "into a socialist hell."

Biden's website presents its plans to combat the coronavirus, offering, for example, the "wide availability of free trials." The campaign says a Biden White House would offer Americans a "decisive economic response that begins with paid emergency leave" to help those affected by the virus.

Other initiatives include an agenda for the black community, criminal justice reform, and a plan for gun violence, to name a few.

The United States is about four months away from election day, and Biden has held an advantage over President Trump in the polls. While Trump and his campaign have downplayed its importance, political experts are beginning to see a tough climb ahead. Biden's supporters see his candidacy as a return to the country's relative stability.

Karl Rove, who informally reports the Trump campaign, noted that the current deficit facing the president told Fox News that "these things happen in campaigns."

Rove asked Trump to press restart.

"When you're in the barrel, when you get a lot of bad press and the polls are going against you, you should do something that says, 'We're moving in a different direction'. That's what I mean by a reboot ", said.

But Biden also appears to have some issues that may require further explanation before Nov. 3. Politico published an article last month titled "Why Biden is Rejecting Black Lives Matter's Most Bold Proposals".

The article notes that Biden's campaign is "led by an older and whiter group of officers" and has said that he is not in favor of removing the police.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said at the time: "Biden does not believe that the police should be condemned. He listens to and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change, and is driven to ensure that do justice and stop this terrible pain. "

The Politico report said: "Internally, the Biden campaign is balancing how best to respond to the transformative demands of protesters while maintaining its leadership in Trump. Biden gained leadership by staying largely out of the spotlight, already Trump praised the Confederacy's "beautiful heritage" and called the protesters "thugs."

But the Trump campaign apparently sees a vulnerability for Biden and is working to connect him to the left's push to dissolve and dismantle police departments.

The president has been a harsh critic of cities like Seattle, Minneapolis and New York for what he described as a soft approach to dealing with violent protesters. His campaign has used these cities as a way to give Americans an idea of ​​what he said a lawless country would be under Biden.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we disburse the police as Joe Biden's allies are asking, who will answer the phone when people call 911?" Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Sunday. The Trump campaign has said, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.