Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans

"The only thing we know is that these masks make a big difference. I would insist that everyone in public wear that mask. Anyone who reopens would have to make sure they get into a business that had masks," Biden told affiliate CNN in Pittsburgh, KDKA, while wearing a black mask.

Pressed whether he would use federal power to order the wearing of a mask in public, Biden replied, "Yes, I would. From an executive point of view, yes, I would."

When asked again if that meant "in effect" would require the use of masks, Biden said, "He would do everything possible to require that people have to wear masks in public."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.