Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans

"The only thing we know is that these masks make a big difference. I would insist that everyone in public wear that mask. Anyone who reopens would have to make sure they get into a business that had masks," Biden told affiliate CNN in Pittsburgh, KDKA, while wearing a black mask.

Pressed whether he would use federal power to order the wearing of a mask in public, Biden replied, "Yes, I would. From an executive point of view, yes, I would."

When asked again if that meant "in effect" would require the use of masks, Biden said, "He would do everything possible to require that people have to wear masks in public."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

At least 16 states and the District of Columbia are mandated to wear cloth face masks in public, but the masks have become a political hotspot as some argue that the requirement infringes on their civil liberties.

Despite advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public. The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.

Trump recently told The Wall Street Journal that the masks are "a double-edged sword" and also suggested that the masks be used as a political statement, rather than a health precaution, to show his disapproval.

"People come in, talk through the mask for hours. They probably don't clean them up later, you know, they get a little arrogant, right? Then they take the mask, put their finger on the mask and take them off, and then They start to touch their eyes and touch their nose and mouth. And then they don't know how they caught him, "he told the newspaper.

Last month, Trump and the White House taunted Biden for wearing an outdoor mask at a Memorial Day event, prompting Biden to respond in an interview with CNN, calling Trump "an absolute fool "

