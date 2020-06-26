Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans

Pressed whether he would use federal power to order the wearing of a mask in public, Biden replied, "Yes, I would. From an executive point of view, yes, I would."
When asked again if that meant "in effect" would require the use of masks, Biden said, "He would do everything possible to require that people have to wear masks in public."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public" to reduce transmission and delay the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.
Despite advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public. The White House maintains that everyone who comes into contact with the president is regularly tested for coronavirus.
"People come in, talk through the mask for hours. They probably don't clean them up later, you know, they get a little arrogant, right? Then they take the mask, put their finger on the mask and take them off, and then They start to touch their eyes and touch their nose and mouth. And then they don't know how they caught him, "he told the newspaper.