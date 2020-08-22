biden-says-he-would-shut-down-us-to-stop-coronavirus-if-scientists-recommended-it

(Newsdio) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willing to shut down the country again should there be a second wave of coronavirus in the US and scientists recommend the move to slow its spread.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,” the former vice president told ABC News’ David Muir during a joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris set to air in full Sunday night.

Biden said he would “be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.”

He called it the “fundamental flaw” of the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 Americans.