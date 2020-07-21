Biden says he's considering four black women as his running mate

"I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I have named, and among them are four black women," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

He said he is receiving a "two-hour investigative report" on each of his possible elections, and that he and his team have gone through "about four candidates" so far. "Then when I'm done examining all the candidates, I'll narrow the list down and then we'll see. And then I'll have one-on-one conversations with each of the remaining candidates and make a decision," Biden said.

Biden is considering a wide range of candidates to be his running mate, after pledging earlier this year to choose a woman for the job. CNN previously reported that Senator Kamala Harris of California, Representative Val Demings of Florida, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Representative Karen Bass of California are among the women. considered black.

