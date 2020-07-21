Biden says he's considering four black women as his running mate

"I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I have named, and among them are four black women," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."
He said he is receiving a "two-hour investigative report" on each of his possible elections, and that he and his team have gone through "about four candidates" so far. "Then when I'm done examining all the candidates, I'll narrow the list down and then we'll see. And then I'll have one-on-one conversations with each of the remaining candidates and make a decision," Biden said.
The debate within the Democratic Party over representation on the presidential ballot has escalated in recent months, and after more than a month of anti-racist protests across the country, some outside groups have urged Biden to choose a black woman. The deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and others have sparked protests and discussions about systemic racism in the United States and police brutality.
Biden has said he will appoint his vice presidential election in early August, before the Democratic National Convention, which will take place from August 17 to 20.
Countless factors will go into Biden's election, but he has said he is looking for someone who is ready to be president at any time and someone he is "sympathetic" with, suggesting that his personal relationship with his future partner will be key. She also said that her vice president does not need to have experience in foreign policy because that is her strength, but that almost all the women she is considering for the position have had "some exposure to foreign policy and national defense problems."
Biden, who went through a thorough investigation when he was elected to be Barack Obama's vice president, described the process to MSNBC: "It takes about six weeks and everything is analyzed. It's like having a public physical."