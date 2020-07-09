Biden says she would reinstate pre-Hobby Lobby contraceptive mandate following Little Sisters ruling

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was one of many on the left who expressed dismay at the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that the Trump administration acted within its authority when it expanded exemptions to the Care of Children Act requirement. Cheaper Health (ACA) that employers provide insurance that includes contraception and promised he would return to an Obama-era policy if elected.

"As disappointing as the Supreme Court ruling is, there is a clear path to fix it: elect a new president to end Donald Trump's relentless attempts to gut all aspects of the Affordable Care Act," Biden said in a statement. "If I am elected, I will reinstate the Obama-Biden policy that existed prior to the Hobby Lobby's ruling: providing a waiver for places of worship and accommodation for non-profit organizations with religious missions."

SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR IN THE CASE OF CONTRACEPTION OF OBAMACARE

Years of litigation, and the election of a new president, have slowly transformed the original form of the contraceptive mandate. The ACA did not explicitly mention contraceptives, but these plans must cover certain preventive services established by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA), which included contraceptives.

The Obama administration's HSRA always included a broad exemption for houses of worship in good faith, and then came up with a narrower exemption, sometimes called "lodging," for charities with religious affiliations such as Little Sisters of the Poor, who downtown Wednesday. decision. That more limited exemption allowed these groups to self-certify that they opposed payment of contraceptives, forcing insurers or an "external administrator" to provide contraceptive coverage to group employees, according to a history of the regulation established in Judge Samuel Concurrent opinion of Alito on Wednesday.

However, the Obama administration did not allow such an exemption for private companies whose owners opposed covering contraceptives, and some charities like the Little Sisters still believed that they were complicit in providing contraceptives under the Obama-era exemption for organizations without profit.

The Supreme Court upheld in a 2014 case called Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., that some private companies could take advantage of the Obama waiver that applied to religious groups. And after a yearlong dispute involving the Little Sisters, he said Wednesday that a Trump administration rule that applies the broader house of worship exemption to charity groups is over the top. That case is called Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.

BIDEN COULD BE THE "MOST PROGRESSIVE PRESIDENT SINCE FDR", SANDERS 'PREDICTS

Biden said Wednesday that the Supreme Court ruling would, in effect, pose a danger to women.

"Health care is a right that should not depend on race, gender, income, or zip code. However, as a result of today's decision, countless women are at risk of losing access to affordable preventive care ", said.

Biden added that he believes the pre-Hobby Lobby policy would balance nonprofit employers' objections to contraceptives while ensuring that women can access them.

"The adaptation will allow women in these organizations to access contraceptive coverage, not through their employer-provided plan, but through their insurance company or an outside administrator," she said.

The Trump campaign, however, characterized Obama-era regulations as a "war" against charities like the Little Sisters of the Poor, which is a group of Catholic nuns who care for impoverished older people.

"Joe Biden's decade-long war against Catholic nuns and the Little Sisters of the Poor has finally ended," said Trump 2020 Deputy Director of Communications Ali Pardo. "Today's Supreme Court ruling is a historic victory for religious freedom. Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump has been a strong advocate of religious freedom since he took office and will always fight to defend the communities of faith".

THE LEGAL PROOF OF THE LITTLE SISTERS CANNOT BE GIVEN, THE JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT INDICATE

Supreme Court justices also acknowledged the lengthy legal dispute in which the nuns had been caught, even in the majority opinion of Judge Clarence Thomas.

"For more than 150 years, the Little Sisters have been dedicated to faithful service and sacrifice, motivated by a religious call to give everything for the sake of their brother," wrote Thomas. "But for the past seven years, they, like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and regulation that led to today's decision, have had to struggle for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their religious beliefs. sincere. " "

Alito, in a gathering attended by Judge Neil Gorsuch, foreshadowed that the Little Sisters' legal battle may not be over, citing a new administrative law challenge that the states behind the Little Sisters dispute could present.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We now send these cases back to the lower courts, where the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of New Jersey are certain to continue their argument that the current rule is wrong for another reason, namely that it is arbitrary and capricious and therefore violates the APA, "he said.

Alito added: "This will prolong the legal battle in which the Little Sisters have been engaged for seven years, despite the fact that during all this time no employee of the Little Sisters has filed an objection to the Little Sisters' conduct."

Alito argued that the court should go one step beyond Thomas' opinion and rule that the Trump administration's exemption was actually required by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), therefore, he ruled out any legal action. additional on the rule.

"I would end the Little Sisters' legal odyssey," she said.

Fox News' Allie Raffa contributed to this report.