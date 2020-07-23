Biden says "the people" make no distinction between Chinese and other Asians as they hit Trump's attacks on China

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump for repeatedly blaming China for the coronavirus outbreak, and suggested that "the people" not distinguish the Chinese from other Asians.

During a virtual campaign event on Wednesday speaking to the International Union of Service Employees (SEIU), Biden praised the United States as a "nation of immigrants."

"Don't let anyone convince you that you are not American in every way," Biden told home care provider Suk Kim, who emigrated from South Korea 40 years ago. "It is an idea. We are an idea. It is not based on an ethnicity or race. I am sorry that I worry so much about that, but it makes me very angry when I find people based on the color of their skin or their national origin. another way ".

The Democratic candidate then turned to Trump's attacks on China, something critics have claimed is xenophobic, particularly when he refers to COVID-19 as the "China virus."

"Look what he's doing now. He's blaming China for everything. He's blaming the Chinese for everything … and people don't make a distinction, as you well know, of a South Korean and someone from Beijing," Biden continued. "They don't make a distinction, she's Asian. And she's using it as a wedge."

Biden also accused Trump of being the "first" racist to be elected president.

"No sitting president has done this. Never never never. No republican president has done this. There is no Democratic President. We have had racists and they have existed and have tried to be elected president. He is the first to have it, "Biden said.

Critics rejected Biden's claim, citing 12 presidents who owned slaves, as well as Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Delanor Roosevelt as examples.

President Trump responded to Biden's comment at the coronavirus team briefing on Wednesday, alleging that he has done more for blacks than any other president, with the "possible" exception of Abraham Lincoln.