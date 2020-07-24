Biden Says Trump Tries To "Indirectly Steal" Election By Raising Doubts About Mail Voting

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden this week echoed his concern that President Trump might try to "steal" the 2020 election, citing the president's repeated comments about the reliability of mail ballots.

Biden made the comment Thursday during a virtual fundraiser organized by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played the first female vice president on the TV show "VEEP."

"This president will indirectly try to steal the elections by arguing that the ballot by mail does not work. They are not real. They are not fair," Biden said.

CHARLEMAGNE THAT GOD SAYS THE OFFER SHOULD & # 39; CLOSE THE EFF FOREVER & # 39; AFTER CALLING TRUMP & # 39; FIRST & # 39; RACIST POTUS

Trump, and many Republicans, have expressed concern about the potential for fraud as many states move to elections that are conducted largely or almost entirely by mail. They argue that mass mailing of ballots to Americans creates more opportunities for bad actors.

"Voting by mail, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the MOST CORRUPT ELECTION in our nation's history! #RIGGEDELECTION," Trump tweeted this week.

The president and some on the right have also made a distinction between vote-by-mail and absentee voting, which has been disputed by Democrats and some fact-checkers, after it was noted that Trump and many in his administration had voted absent before.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP WILL TRY & # 39; STEAL & # 39; THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"Absentee ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with mail-in registrations! Win tweeted earlier this month.

Democrats and others, citing studies, have said fraud in voting by mail or absentee, as it is called, is rare.

Biden's comments on Thursday were his and Trump's last, which could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the fall election.

Biden, in a June appearance on "The Daily Show," said his "biggest concern" was that Trump "will try to steal these elections."

"This is a guy who said that all mail ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail ballot to vote in a primary," Biden told host Trevor. Noah.

And Trump in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" earlier this week declined to tell host Chris Wallace that he would accept the outcome of the fall election.

"And you know what? She's the one who never accepted it," Trump said of Hillary Clinton and the 2016 election.

TRANSCRIPT: INTERVIEW & # 39; FOX NEWS SUNDAY & # 39; WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

"I agree," replied Wallace.

"She never accepted her loss and she seems like a fool," Trump said.

"But can you give a direct answer to the choice?" Wallace asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have to see," he replied. "Look, you, I have to see. No, I'm not going to say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't do it last time either."

Biden, at Thursday's fundraiser, also addressed a variety of other topics, including his climate plan and the coronavirus. He criticized Trump's response to the crisis and struck a blow at the daily briefings restarted by the President.

"He believes he can fix that with a daily television performance," Biden said.

Fox News' Allie Raffa contributed to this report.