Biden takes on the role of chief healer in exchange for the campaign

But Biden is also demonstrating an awareness, as a white man whose political life began at the end of the civil rights movement, of the dangers of making this moment of his own. He has spent the past week listening, calling African American academics, and meeting with black organizers, religious leaders, and local officials.

"I am a white man. I think I understand, but I cannot feel it," Biden said in a virtual town hall on Thursday. "I don't know what it is to be a black man walking down the street and being harassed; to be a black man walking down the street and being arrested; to be a black man walking down the street and, God forbid, something worse happens to me me ".

Biden will take his first flight in months as he travels to Houston to privately meet Floyd's family the day before his funeral. Biden has also spoken to Floyd's family members, and a brother said he appreciated their conversation. Throughout his campaign, Biden has tried to comfort those who experience loss, sharing his own experiences with grief when he lost his wife and daughter in a car accident and then his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer. .

It all comes up amid questions as to whether the mass protests will become a sustained political force heading for a general election that has already been hit by a global pandemic.

Biden's victory in the Democratic primaries was fueled by older black voters who have long formed the base of the party and the suburban moderates who have abandoned Trump en masse in recent years.

Now he needs to convince young voters, especially African Americans, that he can fix a system they are protesting.

"This is a time to reflect deeply, and then have really bold language," said Angela Lang, a progressive organizer in Milwaukee who participated in a virtual event hosted by the Biden campaign last week.

She said Biden needs to draw clear lines, using terms like murder instead of euphemistic references to police misconduct, for example. And she said she needs to have conversations with leaders of groups like Black Lives Matter and Movement for Black Lives, as well as with organizers in Minneapolis, the site of Floyd's death.

"To be able to use their platform to really amplify the needs of this moment, to amplify the black and brown voices that are leading right now, that's what people are really looking for," Lang said.

Biden listening sessions

Biden has tried to seize the moment with important speeches about Trump. But he has also been careful to show that he is in listening mode.

He visited the site of a protest in Wilmington, where he was photographed kneeling while talking. Then, at an event at a Wilmington church, he sat, listening and taking notes, for more than an hour as African-American faith and local non-profit leaders and politicians spoke.

"Leadership does not have to be boastful or boisterous, but it does have to be compassionate. You really need to listen to people to be heard and then take that information and provide this leadership in action," said the representative. Lisa Blunt Rochester, national co-chair of the Biden campaign who joined Biden on two of her outings.

On May 31, Logan Herring and his three-year-old son LJ visited the protest site in Wilmington and were present when the former vice president stopped to inspect the scene. Herring, the CEO of REACH Riverside, a major revitalization effort in a Wilmington neighborhood, also shared his thoughts with Biden at a meeting with community leaders the next day.

"He just listened. It is not about him. He is a person. This country has 300 million people. It is about the people of this country and you have a particular segment of this country, a demographic that has been literally oppressed by more 400 years old and willing to listen, "said Herring, who also serves as executive director of the Kingswood Community Center.

Last Monday, Biden held a virtual meeting with the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota, all the cities where leaders were dealing with the double crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and the riots following the Floyd's death.

After their speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, Biden and eight local Pennsylvania black elected officials gathered around a table in the office of a staff member of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to discuss the issues underlying the civil unrest. that devastate the nation. There, Biden also sought advice on how to speak publicly on these issues.

Pennsylvania representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who was present at the meeting, told CNN that the alleged Democratic candidate mainly chose to listen and ask questions.

"He heard much more than he spoke," he said.

Biden's stance at the meeting was described as "genuine, patient and warm" by Pennsylvania State Representative Joanna McClinton. While the meeting, which lasted about half an hour, did not provide time to go into detail on the policies, McClinton said she was very pleased with the exchange of ideas.

"He took the time to listen," said de Biden, "and he has a real plan to bring healing to the nation."

She specifically praised that as the only woman of color at the table, she felt that Biden really listened to what she had shared about women in her district, who are the heads of their households and may be having financial difficulties. Biden launched several solutions at the federal level, reiterating his promise to work with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to pass legislation that increases the minimum wage across the country.

McClinton was also in the room to listen to Biden's speech, which he thought was "encouraging".

She was so moved to hear the speech that she quickly grabbed her phone, activating the data settings to launch Facebook live and broadcast Biden's speech to her friends because "there are many people who are like me who just want to see our nation run on better direction. "

Polls show Biden's lead grows

A simple reality that Biden has sometimes alluded to as frustration is that he cannot act in any official capacity at this time. Trump for years has demonstrated his infinite ability to attract media attention, and governors and mayors have played a leading role in recent weeks because they have guided public health responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police and police actions. National Guard amid protests and looting and property damage that occurred in its first few nights.

Biden, meanwhile, is the champion of the Democratic Party, but is limited to offering details on what he would do if he were elected and what Congress should do now, instead of casting votes and making decisions in real time.

Still, in an election in which the Biden campaign and his allies insist it will be a referendum on Trump, he may not need to fight Trump to be the center of daily attention.

Polls show that the coronavirus pandemic and riots over police violence have catapulted Biden to a clear national advantage over President Donald Trump less than five months before the general election. A new CNN poll released Monday showed Biden with a clear lead over Trump, with 55% to 41% support from the president nationwide. An earlier national poll average also had Biden ahead of the president.

Biden's recent return to public outings, which began with a Memorial Day coronation ceremony, comes after the former vice president spent nearly three months at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, when the pandemic halted events. campaign in person.

His aides were already preparing for a careful return to the campaign outside his home, where he has broadcast live broadcasts and television interviews from a basement studio.

But this moment, Floyd's death at the hands of the police, subsequent protests and a nation that boasts police brutality and systemic racism, quickly pushed Biden back into the public sphere when he presents himself as a healer and unifier. at meetings. and great speeches.

"Look, the presidency is a great job. No one will do everything right. And neither will I," Biden said during his speech in Philadelphia. "But I promise you this. I will not traffic in fear and division. I will not fan the flames of hatred. I will try to heal the racial wounds that have plagued this country for so long, not use them for political gain." "

Biden will continue to face the same political challenges that plagued him during the Democratic primaries, now with additional pressure that the Trump campaign spent tens of millions of dollars to attack him.

Biden's role in passing the 1994 crime bill came up as a topic of discussion at a community meeting last week when a participant pointed out that some young African-Americans are concerned about their work on the legislation.

Throughout his campaign, Biden introduced broad criminal justice reform plans to undo some of the causes of mass incarceration in black communities, including the end of mandatory minimum sentences and the retroactive elimination of the disparity between penalties for crack and cocaine powder. A Biden adviser said he is prepared to continue discussing criminal justice reform and surveillance in the coming weeks.

How Biden will get back on the road

The events have offered a window into how Biden will campaign as he cautiously returns to the campaign in the new reality that events with large densely populated crowds will not be possible in the near future.

He predicted a series of speeches in the coming weeks, while presenting an agenda that he said he would like to see the Congress speech immediately, before becoming president.

In his appearances last week, Biden urged Congress to act on police reform and address systemic racism. He supported a bill that would ban police bottlenecks and said it would reinstate a Justice Department oversight panel that investigated police practices established during the Obama administration.

Biden has also promised that the coming weeks will bring a series of major speeches and policy initiatives focused on housing, education and economic opportunity, including a "comprehensive plan not only to rebuild the economy as it was before Covid-19, but to rebuild it better. "

"That plan is anchored in job creation, small business investments, trillions of dollars in infrastructure, investment in innovation, manufacturing, care, and wiring the faulty structures of our economy to ensure the dignity and equality of all American workers. "he said in a statement. economic speech on Friday.