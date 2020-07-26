Biden, the Democrats will have reduced the convention & # 39; made for television & # 39 ;, says the head of DNC

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Pérez said Friday that the Democratic National Convention will still take place in Milwaukee next month, but it will be small and mostly virtual.

"We are not putting anyone in danger," Perez told Joe Madison of SiriusXM. "Safety is the number one job for us at this convention and that is why it will be considerably smaller, but it will be no less exciting, no less inspiring because, frankly, this remains the most important choice of our lives."

Pérez confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the "Milwaukee" nomination, according to Politico, while party delegates will vote for him remotely.

"We are anchored in Milwaukee and we will have exciting programming in Milwaukee," he said.

He added that there will be some in-person events in a smaller venue than originally planned.

Perez's update came a day after President Trump said in-person events scheduled for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida were canceled, but delegates will still meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally nominate him. . Trump will also give a speech by Charlotte that will be broadcast online.

"The timing for this event is not correct, it is simply not correct," Trump said at a news conference Thursday. "To have a great convention, it just isn't the right time."

The RNC moved the Charlotte convention to Jacksonville last month when North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said it could not guarantee a large-scale convention amid the coronavirus.

Trump had planned to accept the nomination in Jacksonville with a large crowd before the cancellation, but other official business meetings that were still scheduled for Charlotte will take place as planned, Trump said.

After the president's announcement, Pérez wrote on Twitter that Democrats "have put the health and safety of the American people first" since the start of the crisis. "Unlike Trump, we follow science, listen to doctors and public health experts, and work through plans to protect lives."

The Democratic convention was delayed from July and will now take place from August 17 to 20. The republican convention will be from August 24 to 27.

Perez called Trump's June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an "abomination" and said it "embodied his selfishness," according to "The Joe Madison Show."

He said the Democratic convention will essentially be "made for television," Politico reported.

"We announced it months ago because the science was very clear that we couldn't safely organize a convention with those thousands of people in the arena," said Pérez.