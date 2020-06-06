Biden wins Democratic presidential nomination with latest delegate

Forget about saying "alleged".

Joe Biden now is the Democratic presidential candidate, After reaching the 1991 threshold, committed delegates needed to obtain their party's nomination.

Biden now has 1,993 delegates, according to The Associated Press. There are still contests to come in eight states and three US territories. USA

OBSERVED IN THE CUSP OF CLINCHING THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

Former vice president He became the alleged Democratic Party nominee in April, after his last remaining rival for the nomination: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders – Suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.

But Sanders has kept his name on the ballots as he continues to capture delegates to influence the party's platform vote at the summer nomination convention. With Sanders winning a small percentage of delegates, and with many states that were slated to hold primaries and committees in April and May delaying their contests until June or even later due to health concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Biden's schedule for obtaining the nomination was delayed.

In April, Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) reached an agreement to begin joint fundraising and other partnerships. Therefore, the fact that Biden has won the nomination is primarily a formality and does not really alter his relationship with the national party.

"Vice President Biden is our alleged candidate and we are already coordinating in all areas his campaign to prepare for the general election," David Bergstein, director of state communications for the DNC battlefield, told Fox News.

Biden will formally become the party's standard-bearer when he is officially nominated in August in The Democratic National Convention.

Four years ago Hillary clinton He was also awarded the Democratic presidential nomination in early June. The former first lady, the New York senator and the secretary of state passed June 6, thanks to a combination of commitments and superdelegates. Sanders, who battled Clinton for the nomination in a bitter and divisive primary process, did not endorse his party's nominee until a month later, at a rally in New Hampshire.

In reforms carried out by the Democratic Party as a result of friction in the 2016 primaries, superdelegates (party officials and Democratic governors, senators, and members of the House) were stripped of their ability to endorse a presidential candidate in the first convention voting round.

