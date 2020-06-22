Biden's campaign official says Trump's comments show he has always "seen this virus as a joke"

Biden's deputy director and communications director Kate Bedingfield told "The Daily Briefing" on Monday that President Trump's remarks about coronavirus testing at his Oklahoma rally on Saturday demonstrate that he views the pandemic "as a joke." .

"We are months away from Donald Trump saying that anyone who wants proof can get it," Bedingfield told presenter Dana Perino. "That is obviously not true. 120,000 Americans have lost their lives to this virus."

At the rally, Trump boasted that the US USA It had screened 25 million people for COVID-19.

"Here's the bad part …" Trump said. "When you do the tests, up to that point, you are going to find more people. You will find more cases. So I said to my people: 'Drop the test, please'."

The president's aides said Trump was joking when he made the comment. Bedingfield pleaded to differ.

"Unfortunately for Americans across the country, it's clear he wasn't kidding," he said.

In an interview with Scripps Television Stations on Monday, Trump declined to say whether he had asked for the pace of testing to be slowed down, saying: "If it slowed down, frankly, I think we are way ahead of us, if you want to know the truth. We did a good job. "

"It is very clear," Bedingfield said, "that this president has not taken this crisis seriously from the start, in January when Joe Biden warned that we had to take steps to protect ourselves and that we should send our inspectors to China to try to work to contain the virus.

"From the beginning, Donald Trump seems to have seen this virus as a joke, and for Americans across the country it is not."

Perino also asked Bedingfield if the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee will use their $ 80.8 million combined funds to raise funds in May to increase the number of in-person appearances for Biden.

"It is absolutely out of place and building support," Bedingfield replied. "If you look at where this race has gone, the movement in recent months, you see that Biden continues to win in these key battlefield states that we have to win to win back the White House in November."

"This idea that Biden is somehow not talking to people and getting support, nothing can be more than the truth."

Bedingfield added that Biden has conducted 70 interviews with various members of the media, including Chris Wallace of Fox News, since March 1.

"We talk to the media across the country and people clearly like what they are hearing," he said. "As we've seen, we've seen Biden's leadership continue to grow. Obviously, we don't take that for granted."