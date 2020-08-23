biden’s-campaign-to-run-ad-seizing-on-trump’s-goodyear-comments

(Newsdio) Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is launching an ad Monday seizing on President Donald Trump’s comments calling for a boycott of Goodyear tires that will play in the battleground states of Ohio and North Carolina — states the President won in 2016.

The ad attempts to paint Trump as a leader who is interested only in personal gain.

“An American company with a 122-year history, thousands of American workers and competitors, all over the world,” a narrator says, “and a sitting President who’s spinning out of control would risk American jobs to try to save his own.”

Two versions of the ad, viewed first by Newsdio, will play on both television and YouTube concentrating in areas near the tire company’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio, and a manufacturing plant in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Ohio ad features a quote from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

“When you come after Goodyear, you’re coming after Akron,” Horrigan said. The paid media highlights a pointed effort on the part of the Biden campaign to make inroads in key states where Trump bested Hillary Clinton in 2016.