Biden's campaign turns the nation's unrest speech into a digital battlefield ad

The announcement will be posted statewide on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in the battlefield states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, specifically targeting younger and more diverse voters. A version of the ad with Spanish subtitles will run.

Biden has tried to offer a stark contrast between himself and the president on racial issues, especially when protests have swept the nation in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd. On Monday, Trump declared himself an "ally of all peaceful protesters" before rubber and gas bullets were used to clean up peaceful protesters so they could visit the church on the other side of the White House to take a photo.

In addition to making statements, Biden left his home to meet with community leaders and visited the site of a protest in his hometown of Wilmington. Trump, for his part, has come under fire from both sides of the aisle for fanning tensions over protests and riots by threatening police retaliation and military intervention.

Biden has long credited the Charlottesville protests, and Trump's reaction to them, as his reason for finally deciding to enter the presidential race.

"At the time, I knew that the threat to this nation was different from any other I have ever seen," Biden said in his announcement video last year.

The video ends with Biden saying, "I promise you this job is not about me, it's about you. It's about us. To build a better future, that's what America does, we build the future, in fact it can to be the most American things to do. This is the United States of America. There has never been anything we couldn't do, and we set out to do it and we've done it together. "

In a new Monmouth survey , 65% of people of color say they have no confidence "at all" in Trump's ability to handle race relations, while 67% say they have at least some confidence in Biden's ability to handle trouble. A third of voters say race relations will be a major factor in their vote for president in November.

Following his remarks in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden met with eight black local elected officials for half an hour to discuss the issues raised by the nationwide civil unrest and to get advice on how to speak publicly on these issues. Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, who was present at the meeting, told CNN that Biden asked questions and "listened much more than he spoke."