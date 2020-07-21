Biden's chief communications assistant has a history of sexist Twitter posts

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's head of strategic communications, Kamau M. Marshall, has repeatedly posted sexist messages on social media over the past decade, beginning with a Christmas Eve 2011 cheep in which he expressed his affection for "powerful women", as long as she "knows her place" and he can "where (sic) the pants".

The social media posts are the latest example of a top Biden staff member undermining the former vice president's public messages. On Friday, Fox News reported that a cameraman in the campaign openly called for police to be removed and tweeted a meme taunting officers as worse than "pigs," even when Biden says he just wants some "redirected" money. from the police departments.

However, Marshall's posts are from a senior campaign official, and appear to be part of a long-running pattern.

In early 2012, Marshall investigated: "Are all women crazy ???? Lol no offense ijs (I'm just saying)".

Later that year, he opined"Good guys finish last because they make sure their girl comes first."

In August 2013, Marshall observed"It is not attractive when a girl does not act classy and does not know how to control her feelings."

After actor Bill Cosby was indicted on sexual assault charges, Marshall wrote on December 31, 2015 that "it is not a coincidence that Cosby can be prosecuted on charges, but countless police officers who murder black bodies are not charged. "

Minutes later, Marshall apparently quoted someone saying that Cosby's arraignment was "on a strategic agenda that is dominant and unrelenting."

Marshall also has advised "sour and angry women" for "Keep your distance … Don't take it out on the next man."

"Whoever my future girlfriend / wife is … it will be a partnership / mutual … I like Powerful Women." additional. "They turn me on … hahaha."

Marshall was hired by the campaign in April 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and previously worked in the politics of the Democratic Congress. In an interview last year with PR Week, Marshall commented: "In all honesty, I don't have an unfortunate professional moment. It wasn't perfect, but it wasn't bad either. If anything, I'd say I had some good teaching moments where I learned and got better. Also, I'm still getting better over time. "

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Marshall's posts. Biden's campaign also failed to respond to Fox News reports last week about the campaign's videographer, Sara Pearl.

BIDEN SAYS SOME FINANCING SHOULD & # 39; ABSOLUTELY & # 39; BE REDIRECTED FROM THE POLICE

Pearl tweeted a meme in June that urged people to stop calling the police "pigs," but only because, unlike the police, pigs are "very intelligent and empathetic animals that would never describe you racially." Pearl also retweeted a user's comment that while "pigs are sweet, smart and compassionate," police officers are "monsters" who "don't deserve to be called pigs."

On June 1, Pearl simply tweeted, "#DefundPolice". Days later, she said The Buffalo Police Department must be "rejected immediately."

Fox News also contacted Pearl for comment. Pearl did not respond, but deleted all of these tweets soon after.

GOP ASTONISHED BY THE SILENCE OF THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN IN TWEETS ANTI-POLICE OF SUPERIOR PERSONNEL

The Biden team's lack of response surprised the conservatives.

"Joe Biden cannot confront his followers or the staff who are calling Defund the Police. Fear!" Richard Grenell, Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, wrote after this article was first published.

"Biden's campaign did not respond when given the opportunity," added Grenell. "Why wouldn't the Biden campaign immediately say 'of course we don't support this?'

Pearl is one of several Biden employees who openly advocate underfunding the nation's police departments, a position Biden says he opposes. Matthew Foldi of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC that supports Republican House candidates, flagged Pearl's tweets last week, as well as several additional posts "received" on Twitter by other Biden staff members .

& # 39; SECURITY RISKS & # 39 ;? THE PREVIOUS REGISTRY OF BIDEN ON GAY RIGHTS INCLUDES QUOTES

For example, Hannah Bristol, a Biden youth voting employee, has retweeted and "liked" various publications requesting disbursement of funds by the DC police. Molly Doris-Pierce, director of disability at Biden, has "liked" similar messages.

In response to criticism of the Trump campaign, the director of communications for the Democratic National Committee, Xóchitl Hinojosa, stated in "Bill Hemmer Reports" last Thursday that Biden "does not support the police outlay."

Biden's campaign has said the same thing.

However, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate said in a recent interview that some funds should be "absolutely" redirected from police budgets.

In June, Biden attended a fundraising event led by musician John Legend, who openly promised who will try to push the former vice president towards a totally underfunded law enforcement and adopt other extreme left positions.

WHAT IS THE BREATHING LAW? SQUAD PUSHES TO DEFEND POLICE, PRISONS

Last Wednesday, Trump received endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), which praised his "strong and very public support" for law enforcement. NAPO did not endorse a candidate in the 2016 election, but endorsed former President Barack Obama and then Vice President Biden in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

When asked how Trump's endorsement of NAPO would affect Biden's campaign, Hinojosa said, "I think right now Joe Biden is making sure he's someone who is talking directly to Americans about how to keep them safe and making sure we're rebuilding this. " trust."