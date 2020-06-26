Biden's discreet virtual campaign is a gamble on Trump fatigue

Newt Gingrich is a huge Trump supporter who never gave up on his independent streak.

So it was surprising that the former House speaker, while predicting a Trump victory in November, allowed for the possibility that he could lose.

"If they can keep Biden in the basement long enough, he could become president," Gingrich said in Fox's "Outnumbered." If voters don't see or think about his record, "he could get there because people are tired. " He's so passive right now, maybe that's what they want. "

As judges support DOJ in Flynn's case, Trump denounces "dirty cops"

He was among those who believed that Joe Biden needed more news to make up for the fact that he had been confined to his Delaware home. But if the latest polls are an indication, some Democrats now believe their discreet approach is to pay dividends.

More importantly, I have long wondered if the constant crises, endless attacks, and inflamed rhetoric of the president's tenure could lead to an intangible result: Trump fatigue. At least many Americans may feel exhausted and long for a calmer, more peaceful respite.

Supporters of the president, of course, are not tired of him fighting on their behalf. They see him as the disruptor facing a corrupt system. Whether it's the Deep State or the Democrats, whether it's intelligence officials or the media or the parade of former aides who have turned against him, they see their man as embattled and widely authorized to counter-attack.

But even among some of those who support Trump's policies, recent interviews suggest that constant warfare may be taking its toll.

Any president would obviously be hit by the three crises that have defined 2020: a pandemic, a partially paralyzed economy, and police brutality that led to racially charged protests and riots.

But when you look deeper, you see a president who is constantly stirring things up, turning the volume up to 11 and turning on the media, which is overwhelmingly negative but loves clicks and ratings.

A very partial list: beating four Democratic congressmen of color. Accusing Barack Obama of treason. Trying to buy Greenland. Assaulting John McCain after his death. Denigrating the countries of hole S. Call Baltimore a rodent-infested disaster. Tying Joe Scarborough to a murder conspiracy. Denouncing the Mueller probe as a witch hunt. Promotion and intake of hydroxychloroquine. Request an investigation of social media companies. Calling journalists scum and public enemies.

Oh, and he was charged with pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and he was acquitted less than five months ago.

Of course, Trump has his accomplishments, from tax cuts to court appointments and criminal justice reform. But I am speaking here of the incessant turmoil that he considers crucial to dominate each news cycle and win reelection.

The former vice president, by contrast, has backed off the media radar, even as the Trump campaign attacks him as "Hidin’Biden." It is hard to imagine another Democratic candidate, for example, Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, being so passive.

When the 77-year-old candidate appears on the news, it's usually for criticizing some Trump move, rather than handling a problem on his own. His Twitter posts are anemic. Biden mainly preaches a message of unity: about race relations, about the pandemic, about the return to a more civilian style of politics.

Biden ventured to Pennsylvania yesterday to punish Trump for a "cruel" attempt to overthrow ObamaCare, saying that for some people Covid-19 could become a pre-existing condition.

If Biden was running even with Trump, the Democrats would be proclaiming out loud that he had to follow the path and be more aggressive. But given the latest polls, even if Biden's lead isn't as big as 14 points in a New York Times poll or 12 points in a Fox poll: "Democrats are fine with him being a homebody," says Politico. .

As Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen was quoted as saying, “Trump is running against Trump. And it's smart for Biden not to get in the way. It has become a referendum on Trump's behavior. "

The president will naturally do his best to make the elections on Biden's record, and the campaign has not really come together.

Presidents are often chosen as a counterweight to their predecessor: Carter is executed honestly after Nixon resigned; Reagan in strength after Carter's hostage-induced weakness; Trump on the aggressiveness of blow to the nose after the intellectual Obama. And because Biden's life has been transformed by tragedy, he can be an unusually empathetic figure during an illness that has claimed more than 120,000 American lives.

None of this means that Biden will prevail. The flip side of Trump's style is his will to win. The question, as Newt pointed out, is whether the country collectively wants a break.