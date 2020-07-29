Biden's notes suggest Kamala Harris may be her chosen running mate: reports

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been silent on who he will announce as his running mate next week, but a flawed Politico report and a photo of his notes captured by an Associated Press (AP) photographer on Tuesday suspect his The main candidate for the position is Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California.

"Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his candidate for the 2020 election on August 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after holding his election close to the chest for months," Politico wrote.

Although the publication removed the story and issued an apology, telling Fox News on Tuesday night that they regretted the "mistake and any confusion caused," an AP story released a story the same afternoon that it told a similar story.

A photographer snapped a photo of Biden's handwritten notes with a section titled "Kamala Harris," which was followed by a list of attributes.

"Don't hold a grudge." "Campaign with me and Jill". "Talented." "Great help for the campaign." "Great respect for her."

Harris, a presidential candidate before retiring in 2019, has endorsed and campaigned for Biden since March. But she was once one of her most ardent opponents in the election campaign, criticizing her stance on school integration in the 1970s.

"Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose transportation in the United States?" Harris asked Biden at a debate stage in Miami in June 2019.

Biden, the vice president of Barack Obama, the first black president in the history of the United States, said angrily that his comments were "a mischaracterization" of his position.

"There are times in history when states don't support people's civil rights," Harris replied.

Harris and Biden's relationship has become friendly again, and in a CBS interview shortly after last year's debate, he said he still had "great respect" for him.

Biden also publicly praised Harris, noting that he had personal and professional admiration for the senator, who had a close friendship with his late son Beau Biden when they were both state attorneys.

"I'm not good at holding resentments," Biden said in December after Harris retired.

"Senator Harris has the ability to be what she wants to be," he added.

