Biden's Potential VP Selection Says Sanders Campaign Has Significant Influence On Crafting DNC Platform

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a potential vice presidential election for alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden who is in charge of drafting the party's 2020 platform, said Tuesday that the campaign for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has significant influence on the writing of the document.

Lance Bottoms, who chairs the Drafting Committee of the National Democratic Convention (DNC) Platform, praised the fact that multiple sections of the party are represented in the creation of the document that will convey their official political positions ahead of the 2020 elections.

"What I appreciated most about the composition of the platform committee is that there was representation not only from the Biden campaign, but also from Senator Sanders' campaign," he said. "And really, a gathering of so many people who may have supported other candidates but who have lined up to work to create a platform that truly reflects the best of who we are and the policies that reflect what we want across the United States. And I think our platform will do exactly that. "

Lance Bottoms made the remarks during a virtual event on gun violence for "Everytown for Gun Safety" and "Moms Demand Action," two leading gun control activist groups.

She added: "Part of the work will be to pick up where the Obama-Biden administration left off, and part will be new work that will move us forward. And I think the DNC platform reflects that work that will continue to move us forward."

Lance Bottoms' comments underscore the fact that Biden, who was framed as moderate for much of the primary campaign, has been working with those on the far left wing of his party in an effort to unify him ahead of the election campaign. general. A task force established by the Biden and Sanders campaign earlier this month released a set of recommendations for the party platform that Biden called a "bold and transformative platform" and Sanders called "a good policy plan that will move this country in a big … I needed progressive direction. "

Sanders, when he dropped out of the race earlier this year, also said he would still attempt to gather delegates to the party convention in an effort to ensure that he and his supporters were sufficiently represented at the convention and on the party platform.

Lance Bottoms has seen her profile grow in recent months as the mayor of a major city charged with leading Atlanta not only because of a pandemic, but also due to protests and riots over racial inequality.

In the past few weeks alone, she's been making headlines in a legal dispute with Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp over her city's mask mandate and a harsh rebuke she gave her community for the murder of an 8-year-old girl. years close to a black The Lives Matter protest site.

"Enough is enough," Bottoms said of the girl's murder. "Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is happening across the United States and right now where we have the ears and interests of people across the country and around the world who say they want to see change. But the difference at this time with the civil rights movement, in the civil rights movement, there was a definite common enemy. We are fighting the internal enemy when we shoot ourselves in our streets. "

She continued, "You shot and killed a baby. And there was not just one shooter; there were at least two shooters. An 8-year-old baby. If you want people to take us seriously, and you don't want us to lose this move, then don't we can lose each other. "

Lance Bottoms' comments on the various interests represented on the DNC platform committee are also coming, as it has been revealed in recent days that several Biden employees on social media have supported the dismantling or dismantling of the Police departments despite Biden's public stance against the measure. .

In one case, Fox News reported that a camerawoman named Sara Pearl tweeted in June a meme urging people to stop calling the police "pigs," but only because, unlike the police, pigs are "very smart animals." and empaths who would never profile you racially. "

He also tweeted "#DefundPolice" in June, saying the Buffalo Police Department should be "rejected immediately."

