Contents
- 1 Biden’s speech tonight will be introduced by a video touting his leadership during economic turmoil
- 2 Sen. Chris Coons will speak about Biden’s faith in DNC speech
- 3 What to expect on the final night of the DNC
- 4 The DNC will host a “virtual after party” to close convention week
- 5 Here’s a preview of some of tonight’s big speeches
- 6 National security officials from GOP administrations endorse Biden
- 7 Sanders outlines parameters for accepting position in Biden’s cabinet
- 8 Boy who bonded with Biden over stutter speaking in primetime convention video
- 9 Biden does not intend to make Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech
Biden’s speech tonight will be introduced by a video touting his leadership during economic turmoil
From Newsdio’s Sarah Mucha
The Biden campaign has released a clip of the video that will introduce Joe Biden ahead of his speech this evening when he accepts the Democratic nomination, making his case for a leader who has once already helped lead a nation through economic turmoil.
The video clip was produced by Oscar Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, according to an official involved in convention planning.
The video begins by showing Biden’s personal connection to economic hardship, referencing the time his father told him as a child that he had lost his job, a moment Biden speaks about often on the campaign trail.
“For the first time, Joe saw the heavy burden on a father, and it was a lesson he would never forget,” a narrator says as a photo of a young Biden flashes on the screen, followed by a vintage photo of his parents.
“The country was losing tens of thousands of jobs a day,” the narrator continues, turning to the 2008 economic crisis, and notes that there were three votes needed to pass the economic rescue package.
“Joe returned to the place where he had been so effective,” the voice says as b-roll of Capitol Hill plays. “When the law finally passed, the president tapped his partner to run the program,” the narrator says of Biden’s implementation of the Economic Recovery Act.
This is Guggenheim’s fourth video for the convention — he produced Monday’s video that showed Biden’s relationship with the Amtrak conductor, the video about Biden’s relationship with John McCain, and Wednesday’s video on the Violence Against Women Act.
Watch an excerpt of the video:
Sen. Chris Coons will speak about Biden’s faith in DNC speech
From Newsdio’s Sarah Mucha
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and longtime friend to Joe Biden will deliver a testament to the Democratic nominee’s faith tonight at the Democratic National Convention.
“On the convention’s final night… you’ll hear something you might not have expected: a deep and personal testament to my friend Joe Biden’s faith,” Coons writes in an op-ed for Fox News. “That’s because Joe and I agree that communities of faith are critical to the past, present and future of America.
Biden is a practicing Roman Catholic.
“The Joe I know is someone who believes in the power of prayer and who turns to God for strength in moments of hardship and joy,” Coons writes in the op-ed. “I’ve witnessed Joe’s faith in action, and his empathy, prayerfulness, and love have gotten me through some of my toughest moments – including when my own father was in hospice.”
Coons, a seminarian, ties issues like civil rights and climate change to core tenants of the Christian faith. He says that for Democrats like himself and Biden, taking care of the planet “isn’t just about rising sea levels and extreme weather, it’s also about protecting and honoring God’s creation.”
He adds that fighting for civil rights “isn’t just about political correctness, it’s about loving our neighbor and recognizing that all of us are created equal in the eyes of God.”
Biden grew up in a multigenerational Catholic home, where he says he learned the foundational principles of politics. He devotes the very first pages of his memoir, Promises to Keep, to illustrating his Catholic identity, noting that he spent every Sunday at mass where his attendance “was not optional.”
Last month, Coons spoke to Newsdio about Biden’s faith.
“This is a man who knows what it means to both be on your knees in prayer and to be shouting with joy in a congregation in South Carolina, that is also desperately yearning for God’s grace but is celebrating in a way that’s just so open-hearted,” he explained.
He said then that he is confident that Biden’s message will translate naturally to religious voters.
“I think there’s millions of White Catholics and White evangelicals who can look at Joe Biden and say, ‘This is a man whose life has been touched by grace, who has been sustained through faith, and who respects me,'” he said. “Yeah, we may not agree on every application of a gospel to doctrine and doctrine to policy, but I know this is a guy who knows the words to hymns, who knows passages from the Bible, who respects other faiths, and for whom the very idea of faith is central to who he is.”
What to expect on the final night of the DNC
From Newsdio’s Dan Merica, Eric Bradner and Kate Sullivan
The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention is tonight, and will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Last night, California Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, making history as the first Black woman and South Asian American woman on a major party ticket.
Tonight, Joe Biden will deliver his full convention acceptance speech from the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, to close out the week.
Here are key things to watch during the final night of the convention:
- Biden’s moment: Biden has sought the Democratic presidential nomination for nearly half his life. He ran for president three times — in 1988, when a plagiarism scandal effectively ended his hopes; in 2008, when he gained no real traction as then-Sen. Barack Obama ignited a movement; and finally, this year, when he said he felt the “soul of the nation” was at stake. Finally, in a year in which his old-school political instincts that drive him toward compromise appear to meet an unprecedented moment, he’ll deliver the speech he has spent decades seeking to give.
- One-time opponents to tout Biden: They ran against Biden. Now they speak for him. Four of Biden’s former primary opponents — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Andrew Yang — will tell Democrats about the Biden they got to know on the campaign trail and why they believe he should be president.
- Biden gets a boost from once prospective VP candidates: Biden interviewed 11 women to be his running mate. On Thursday, three of those finalists — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth — will address the convention on Biden’s behalf. Their message will exemplify the diversity of the women Biden vetted to be his running mate and provide the former vice president validators on topics ranging from health care to support for military families.
Read more about tonight’s events here.
The DNC will host a “virtual after party” to close convention week
From Newsdio’s Brian Rokus
After the Democratic National Convention wraps tonight, a virtual “after party” will be hosted by Andy Cohen and feature Diplo.
“The event will be dropping into the homes of A-list celebrities and activists across the country for several segments, and the after party will be headlined by a never-before seen set for a special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist, record producer and DJ Diplo, one of the most dynamic forces in music today,” organizers said in a news release.
Other big names participating in the event include Alyssa Milano, Aubrey Plaza, Cat and Nicole Ehrlich Cora, Jaime Camil, Jason George, Elena Delle Donne, Keith Powell, Liza Koshy, Neil Casey, Michelle Kwan, and Zooey Deschanel.
The event will be livestreamed across Joe Biden’s and the DNC’s social media accounts and websites.
Here’s a preview of some of tonight’s big speeches
From Newsdio’s Dan Merica
A trio of Joe Biden’s former primary opponents — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang — will tell Democrats about the Joe Biden they got to know on the campaign trail and why they believe he should be president during Thursday’s Democratic National Convention.
Buttigieg’s speech, according to an aide, will continue with the message of belonging that anchored the former South Bend mayor’s campaign but “tie that to how President Joe Biden will bring people together to overcome our greatest challenges.”
Yang, whose upstart presidential campaign was centered on calls for a Universal Basic Income, will both offer a nod to the untraditional base that propelled him during the primary and argue why voters who may have never considered backing Biden or Harris should get behind them, lauding the duo as people who “understand the problems we face” and “want the best for our country,” according to a prepared version of the speech.
Booker, as part of a taped conversation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, will discuss “why he still feels a sense of hope in these difficult and dark times and issue a call to action that this moment demands more from all of us to join together,” said a Booker aide.
Biden interviewed 11 women to be his running mate. On Thursday, three of those finalists — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth — will address the convention on Biden’s behalf.
Baldwin, an aide said, “will discuss the choices before voters and what kind of America we want to be, focusing particularly on her own health care story.” The Wisconsin senator, a groundbreaker as the first LGBTQ person elected to the Senate in 2012, was vetted in large part because of her legislative bona fides and the fact that she came from a key swing state.
“What kind of country do we want to be,” Baldwin will ask, according to prepared remarks provided to Newsdio. “Where ‘We the People’ means just certain people or one where ‘We The People’ means all the people?”
Duckworth, another finalist to be Biden’s running mate, will note how the Bidens have deep military ties —most notably through their late son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 — and argue that Biden “will look out for veterans and military families unlike Donald Trump,” an aide said. Duckworth is a US Army veteran who lost both of her legs while serving in Iraq.
National security officials from GOP administrations endorse Biden
From Newsdio’s Jeff Zeleny
Ahead of Joe Biden formally accepting the Democratic nomination this evening, 73 former national security officials from various Republican administrations and Republican members of Congress have announced they are endorsing Joe Biden.
The group’s members include former NSA and CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden, former deputy Secretary of State and DNI Ambassador John Negroponte, former CIA and FBI Director William Webster and other senior executive branch officials and members of Congress, according to the release.
The group, a new project of Defending Democracy Together, is also planning a six-figure social media campaign in swing states, making the case to swing voters that American national security can’t afford four more years of Donald Trump, the statement says.
The full list of officials can be found here.
Sanders outlines parameters for accepting position in Biden’s cabinet
From Newsdio’s Annie Grayer and Gregory Krieg
Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would consider a position in Joe Biden’s cabinet, but it would depend what the position was and how much room he would have to implement policy, he said during an interview with Washington Post Live.
“It depends on a whole lot of factors. Would I give it consideration? I would give it consideration. But there are a lot of factors that would be involved. In other words, what the position was, obviously. And number two, how much latitude I would have in order to implement the policies that I think are important. So, if I was simply a yes guy, no that’s not what I would do” Sanders said.
“But if President Biden were to say Bernie, were to say I want you, this is what you’ve been talking about A, B, C, and D, I want to make you, put you in the government to carry that out, and I’m going to you know let you do what you have to do, that’s another story. I’d give consideration,” he said.
In response to whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should have gotten more time to speak at the Democratic National Convention, Sanders said, “I think there is some confusion about that, and I think the reason for the confusion has to do with the DNC and it has to do with the media.”
Sanders then explained how the procedure worked, how he chose Ocasio-Cortez to be one of the two people nominating him, and that it was cleared with the Biden campaign.
“She was accused of not, you know, saying she supported Biden. She was nominating me. She is of course supporting Biden. So I think the confusion there rests with I think what the DNC was saying, and certainly media not understanding what happens at a convention” Sanders added.
In general, Sanders stated that the DNC should have had more progressives speaking at the convention.
“They should’ve had more progressives speaking, giving them speaking spots,” he said.
More on this: Sanders spoke during Monday’s DNC programming, offering his most forceful argument yet on behalf of former primary rival Biden, beseeching his supporters to back the Democratic nominee in November or risk seeing “all the progress we have made” be thrown into doubt.
Boy who bonded with Biden over stutter speaking in primetime convention video
From Newsdio’s Arlette Saenz
Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from Concord, New Hampshire, will speak in a primetime convention video tonight about the bond he shares with Joe Biden over stuttering.
“He told me about a book of poems by [William Butler] Yeats he would read out loud to practice,” Harrington says of Biden in a video clip shared with Newsdio. “He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud, so I did the same thing today.”
Harrington first met Biden at a New Hampshire campaign event in February. After speaking briefly on the ropeline, Biden, who has dealt with a stutter since childhood, invited the young boy backstage to offer advice over their mutual struggle.
“He takes the time to talk to people and kids about what’s going on in their life and try to change it, and I just think it will make a huge impact on this country,” Harrington told Newsdio today. “He’s someone who doesn’t care about how he talks and someone who’s able to put himself out there and help other people in need.”
See a portion of the video appearing tonight during the DNC:
On the campaign trail this year, Biden often talked about his lifelong struggle, saying “still occasionally, when I find myself really tired,” he finds himself stuttering.
“It has nothing to do with your intelligence quotient. It has nothing to do with your intellectual makeup,” Biden said in a Newsdio townhall. “It’s critically important for them not to judge themselves by their speech, to not let that define them.”
Harrington’s video tonight will be the latest moment in this convention focusing on Biden’s connection with every day Americans as the former vice president attempts to present a character contrast with President Donald Trump.
“He took the time to say I want you to go out back, this isn’t easy for us to talk right now and I want to take some time just you and me one-on-one. That’s a really kind act,” Harrington’s father Owen told Newsdio in an interview in February.
And tonight, Harrington hopes his video helps other children grappling with stutters.
He said, “I knew it would help other kids in need of this to feel a bit better about it and be more confident.”
Watch Newsdio’s February interview with Harrington below:
Biden does not intend to make Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech
From Newsdio’s Jeff Zeleny
Joe Biden does not intend to make President Trump a central figure of his acceptance speech tonight, a senior adviser tells Newsdio.
Yes, there will be significant criticism of Trump in Biden’s speech on Thursday night in Wilmington. And yes, there will be stern words about the President’s handling of coronavirus and America’s fallen place in the world. But a lot of that freight has been carried by other convention speakers and Biden is crafting a speech that is forward-looking, aspirational and optimistic, an adviser said.
The former vice president sees the moment “as bigger than President Trump,” an adviser said, “an opportunity to make his affirmative case to America.”
For Biden, it is a lifetime of work building to his speech Thursday night. His place in American history is still unfolding, but he is a bridge from the Obama-Biden coalition, where he served alongside the nation’s first Black president to what he hopes will be the Biden-Harris coalition.