Biden's stimulus oversight was questioned amid his attacks on Trump's coronavirus spending

Joe Biden is stepping up his attacks on the Trump administration's handling of coronavirus stimulus funds, and as a result, the former Vice President, whom Barack Obama once called the "sheriff" of House taxpayer funds Blanca is now under new scrutiny for her own oversight of federal dollars in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

"The American people deserve answers," Biden tweeted Sunday, in connection with an allegation that "Trump's wealthy donors" were receiving stimulus money. Tuesday Biden loaded that the President ran "the most corrupt administration in modern American history." The attacks are nothing new: Politician reported in May that Biden's allies were instructed to accuse the Trump administration of "cronyism" in handling stimulus dollars.

Republicans are responding, however, pointing to the former vice president of federal funds' own administration. The answers have become familiar: When Biden punches the president for firing the inspectors general, or for referring to some "good people" protesting the removal of the Confederate icons, his opponents highlight examples of the former vice president apparently taking similar actions and saying similar things. at various points in his career.

"An important theme in Joe Biden's career has been family and friends who earn money from his position, so it is not surprising that campaign donors took taxpayers by the millions when he was supposedly overseeing the stimulus," he said. Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Joe Ascioti. he told Fox News.

In 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis, President Obama told reporters: "For you, he is the vice president, but in the White House we called him & # 39; the sheriff & # 39 ;, because if he is misusing the taxpayer money, you will have to respond to it. "

By 2011, it emerged that some of Obama's biggest political benefactors were executives whose companies relied on the determinations of government regulators and lenders. "In some cases, grants, loans and contracts were awarded to companies in which the groupers were heavily involved or invested," wrote journalist Ben Smith at the time, citing the company Marc Benioff Salesforce.com as an example, which received a Big windfall when the Obama administration moved nearly 1,000 government data centers to cloud storage. Benoiff had just maximized his contributions to the then President.

Separately, The New York Times reported that the massive power company Exelon "was chosen as one of six electric utility companies nationwide by the Department of Energy's $ 200 million maximum stimulus grant," and obtained a "A commitment of up to $ 646 million allowing it, in extremely generous financial terms, to finance one of the largest solar PV projects in the world."

White House records show that Exelon executives "were able to secure an unusually large number of meetings with senior administration officials at key moments in considering environmental regulations that have been drafted in a way that harms competitors of Exelon but reduce the high cost of compliance for Exelon and its industry allies, "the Times said in 2012." Exelon's top executives were early and frequent supporters of Obama when he ascended from the Illinois State Senate to the White House. "

Specifically, the Times reported, Exelon board member John Rogers, a college classmate of Michelle Obama's brother, was one of Obama's "largest providers of campaign donations, raised more than $ 500,000, and has Co-sponsored several fundraising events, including one … which featured a performance by Grammy-winning musician John Legend. "

Exelon was not the only energy company to raise funds under questionable circumstances under the Obama administration. Perhaps the highest-profile failure of taxpayer funds under Biden's supervision as a de facto "sheriff" involved Solyndra, the maker of solar panels and green energy, which received more than $ 500 million in stimulus money earlier closing and firing more than 1,000 employees in August 2011. Obama advisers warned that lending money to the company was too risky, according to multiple reports, and the Office of Management and Budget raised serious concerns about paying $ 535 million.

In September 2009, speaking at Solyndra's headquarters in Fremont, California, Biden explicitly endorsed the company, vowing that Solyndra would boost not only the local economy, but also energize the technology sector nationwide.

"The loan to Solyndra will allow her to build a new manufacturing plant and will generate almost 3,000 new high-paying construction jobs," said Biden. "And once its facilities are opened, there will be around 1,000 new permanent jobs here in Solyndra and in the surrounding business community, and hundreds more to install its growing production of solar panels across the country.

"It is important because these jobs will be permanent," he added. "These are the jobs of the future. These are the green jobs. These are jobs that will not be exported. These are the jobs that will define the 21st century and the jobs that will allow the United States to compete and lead as we did in the 20th century." .

In a press release the same day, Biden said loan guarantees like the one given to Solyndra were "exactly what the Recovery Act is all about."

"An important theme in Joe Biden's career has been family and friends who earn money from his position …" – RNC spokesman Joe Ascioti

The Los Angeles Times later reported that Steve Spinner, who "helped monitor the Department of Energy's issuance of $ 25 billion in government loan guarantees for renewable energy projects, was one of Obama's top fundraisers in 2008 and he's raising money for the 2012 president's reelection campaign. "

Although Spinner was apparently recused from the Solyndra loan process, in part because his wife Allison worked for Solyndra's law firm, The Washington Post reported that "throughout the Solyndra loan process, Spinner worked hard to defend the company of criticism within the government, including questions from the office of climate tsar Carol Browner. "

According to the Post, Spinner "pushed for a final decision on loan approval in August." Spinner had signed an ethics agreement saying that he would not participate in any Solyndra discussions.

Several other major financial backers for Solyndra, including oil billionaire George Kaiser, raised more than $ 50,000 for the Obama campaign. Kaiser's "first recorded visit to the White House was on March 12, 2009," Bloomberg reported. "The next day, he met with Jason Furman, a member of the Obama National Economic Council. That month, the Department of Energy gave Solyndra a $ 535 million loan guarantee to market her cylindrical solar panels."

Some of the other companies that received generous financial arrangements under the Obama administration included The Westly Group (founded by a prolific Obama fundraiser), Evercore Partners (owned by Obama donor Roger Altman), Lost Creek Wind Farm (founded by an Obama package) and NextFuels (also started by an Obama package).

"Bundler Wade Randlett's green energy startup, NextFuels, raised as many as half a million for the president's re-election effort, while working with the federal government on fuel issues," Politico reported in 2011. "The company also benefited from a green energy boost by the Obama Administration in 2010. "

Increasingly, Biden's record has emerged in the campaign, sometimes to his apparent surprise. Last month, Biden admitted that he did not "remember" the striking dismissal of a prominent inspector general in 2009 by the Obama administration, even as he tried to criticize Trump for ending the State Department's internal watchdog amid an investigation into whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered employees do the dishes, walk the dog and get dry clean.

The awkward moment, which occurred during a Yahoo! The virtual News City Council highlighted a problem for the Biden campaign and others who criticized Trump's firings by IG. While those decisions have been controversial enough to raise concerns even from the Republican side of the aisle, the Obama administration served by Biden has its own complicated history of expulsion and entanglement with government watchdogs.

And recently re-emerged video clip shows Biden calling members of a Confederate heritage group "good people" in 1993, almost mirroring Trump's 2017 statements that some protesters opposing the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "very good persons".

Biden declared his 2020 presidential nomination last year by accusing Trump, in those controversial comments made after white supremacists also joined those protests, had "assigned a moral equivalence between those who spread hate and those with the courage to oppose him. " Although Trump said at the time that he "was not talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be completely condemned," Democrats and some of the top Republicans criticized him for not speaking louder from the start.