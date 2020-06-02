Biden's surprising weapon against Trump (opinion)

Too bad they weren't from the royal president.

Biden's speech could not have distinguished him more from President Donald Trump. While Trump seems to think chaos benefits him and acts to fuel it at any moment, Biden took a markedly different tone, issuing a call for calm, reconciliation and understanding. "We are a nation in pain," said Biden. "We must not allow our pain to destroy us."

In an accused criticism of the President, who has long refused to take responsibility for any of his actions and never accepts blame, even when his failed response to a pandemic has left more than 100,000 Americans dead, Biden said: "Make my I work and take responsibility. I will not blame others. I will never forget that work is not about me. "

Regardless of what you think of Biden, and it wasn't my pick for the Democratic nomination, it was almost surprising to hear of an empathetic and rational adult who understands that he is asking to be the most outstanding server in the public, not his petty disciplinarian.

It was a window into what a Biden presidency would look like – hardly the dream of progressives, but it also jumps and bounces better than the current nightmare of narcissism, division and autocracy of a president concerned primarily with his qualifications and anyone he perceive. they have scorned him Biden promises to listen, lead and try to do the right thing across the country, not just the angry few who put on red hats and shout louder at political rallies.

It may not be offering the kind of huge progress voters like me crave. But he promises to lift us out of the abyss.

He delivered his remarks from City Hall in a metropolis where, like so many others across the country, the police have been stepping up their response to protesters, sometimes shooting tear gas even at those peacefully assembled, hitting people with batons and shields, and attacking and arresting journalists. – including the Philadelphia Inquirer Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, Kristen Graham.

These increasingly violent tactics have been sanctioned by Trump, a pathetic coward who responded to a night of protests in Washington, DC, by hiding underground in a White House bunker, and who conducted a photo shoot on Monday night of his supposed bravery when leaving. on the streets of the capital, after the police used tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets to eliminate all peaceful citizen protesters, and mostly youth

Standing in the Rose Garden, he gave what will happen as one of the more terrifyingly authoritarian and anti-American rules in the history of the United States Police, he said, "would dominate the streets." If city and state leaders don't crush protesters, Trump said, he would send the army to do it for them. It was the kind of rhetoric that you might be familiar with if you ever heard a tin dictator trying to stifle a mass movement just against him. Then he walked to a revered DC church, where he stood up with help, picked up a Bible, and said, "We have the largest country in the world."

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington she told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was "outraged" by the exploitation of the president of her church, the Episcopal Church of Saint John, by sharing "an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus".

"The President did not pray when he came to St. John's, nor, as you have just expressed, did he acknowledge the agony of our country at this time," he told Cooper. "And in particular, that of people of color in our nation, wondering if anyone, someone in public power will ever recognize their sacred words. And they rightly demand the end of 400 years of systemic racism and supremacy white in our country. And I just want the world to know that we, in the diocese of Washington, following Jesus and his way of love … we distance ourselves from the inflammatory language of this president. We follow someone who lived a life of not sacrificial violence and love. "

"I just can't believe what my eyes have seen," he said, surely echoing the sentiments of every decent American who holds First Amendment protections in the high regard they deserve.

I'm not exactly a Biden superfan: In my ideal universe, we would have a leftist presidential candidate who would stand shoulder to shoulder with protesters and issued a more radical call for justice.

But I'm not the person that Biden needs to convince. He is speaking to the vast media of American voters who can support the fundamental message of the protests, but are appalled at the destruction of property; those who are more inclined to focus on burning broken cars and windows than the vast majority of peaceful protesters; and that they support police officers.

I think those people too often are distracted and wrong. But still, they vote, and they are among those who will determine this election. Democrats need a leader who stands up to the protesters who speak out against racist abuse and who sends the most moderate voters a clear message: I will be the president of stability and decency; Trump is the candidate for chaos and hatred.

Biden did exactly that. "I will not traffic in fear and division," he said. "I will not fan the flames of hatred."

And he pointed out the shameful cosplay of the dictator of Trump: "when the peaceful protesters disperse by order of the president from the door of the town house, the White House, using tear gas and flash grenades, to organize a photo session on how noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle. "

Importantly, Biden also voiced support for the legislation to regulate some of the most dangerous police tactics: prohibit police bottlenecks, end the transfer of military equipment to the police, and create a national police surveillance commission.

Did Biden address the entire solution in his brief comments on Tuesday? Not even close. Was the content of his comments and the severity with which he delivered them much, much better than the tear gas strategy to defeat them? Yes.