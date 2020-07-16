Bidet maker Tushy wants to rename Buffalo Bills Stadium

Buffalo Bills fans have been complaining for years that their stadium looks like shit, and now, it could have a bathroom-themed name.

Luxury bidet company Tushy announced Wednesday a bid for the naming rights to the Bills stadium in Orchard Park, New York, after current sponsor New Era was withdrawn from its own naming rights agreement with the team. .

The company deal was reportedly worth $ 12.5 million and would rename the stadium to "TUSHY Stadium."

As part of the plan, Tushy hopes to get carried away by college sports: "Assuming the offer is accepted, TUSHY would like to work to bring a college football game to Orchard Park and host the first & # 39; Toilet Bowl & # 39 ; ". the company said in a press release widely shared on Twitter.

Also included in the deal are hundreds of portable toilets equipped with Tushy bidets for the Bills' parking lot and access areas.

The Bills Stadium is one of the oldest stadiums still in use in the NFL. Originally opened as Rich Stadium in 1973, the Bills first sold the naming rights in 2016.

The offer follows a stellar year for the bidet maker, which is apparently full of cash during the coronavirus pandemic. As states began to close, Tushy saw a significant increase in sales as consumers began to accumulate toilet paper, according to the trade publication Crunchbase.

In early April, Tushy had several notable sales days, apparently selling more than $ 1 million in bidets in one day.

However, it is unclear whether Tushy's offer will be taken seriously. MarketWatch reports that the stadium's previous sponsor paid the Bills approximately three times Tushy's bid for the naming rights.