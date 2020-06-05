Big Bang Theory Reunion Show Might Not Happen Says Mayim Bialik

A Big Bang Theory the meeting may not happen, says Mayim Bialik. Playing Amy Fowler in the CBS comedy, the actress only became a regular series in Season 4 alongside Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski. That said, it became an integral part of the story, particularly regarding Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) arc when he finally married the notoriously difficult physicist.

Running for 12 seasons, Big Bang Theory He followed the lives of seven Pasadena-based friends, most of them considered social outcasts. Conversations for a season 13 continued until it was announced that season 12 would be the last with Parsons' decision to leave the series. The hour-long special finale was filled with emotional moments that mostly satisfied their loyal viewers despite a rather uneven full season. Despite having retired from the airwaves more than a year ago, it remains popular as its fan base continually grows thanks to its availability through streaming.

It may not have been that long since Big Bang Theory It ended, but conversations about a reunion show are already going around. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear to be happening, at least in the short term. Not only because the cast members are currently busy with their respective efforts, but because of some legal restrictions as Bialik recently said. Meter.

‘This aspect of the industry is that everyone has other jobs and all kinds of things that happen. Right now Jim Parsons and I are producing a Call Me Kat show, so technically this is where my life is. Again, there are a lot of legal things that are very boring about why shows have meetings and not, but I think it's probably too soon. "

If fans really want to see Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette, and Amy again, it's likely to happen. Executives can work out the legalities Bialik pointed out, though she did not elaborate on the obstacles a meeting could face if the plans actually begin to form. The next friends The project proves this point: For years, fans had been asking for it to happen, especially as other classic sitcoms were revived or rebooted. It took a little longer, but now it's officially happening.

At this point, the most important reason why a Big Bang Theory the meeting is not on the cards yet is not due to any legality. As Bialik pointed out, it's too early for all of these characters to return to the screen when it's only been a little over a year after they say goodbye to fans. Starting a revival so early would make the end of the program cheaper. In addition to that, the actors currently involved are venturing into other projects that could hinder their desire to reprise their respective roles for a possible rebirth. In any case, those who miss the series can get their fix with the derived prequel, Young Sheldon in the meantime.

