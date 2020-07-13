Big bank profits come in: 'It's going to be really ugly'

JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) , Bank of America and Citigroup ( C ) Everyone is expected to reveal that their second-quarter earnings fell 50% or more. Wells Fargo ( WFC ) It is likely to cut its coveted dividend and announce the bank's first shocked quarterly loss since the financial crisis.

"2020 has been a disaster," said Jim Shanahan, who covers banks at Edward Jones. "It wasn't the banks' fault. It was like we had an alien invasion in the second quarter."

The main driver of the reduction of profits, or direct losses, in the case of Wells Fargo, is the fact that banks are preparing to deal with a lot of toxic loans caused by the pandemic.

$ 2.1 trillion in credit losses

Since then, Corporate America has experienced a wave of bankruptcies, including requests filed in the past few weeks by Hertz, J.Crew, Chesapeake Energy, and Brooks Brothers.

Analysts agree that banks will be forced to further increase loss-absorbing reserves, but the real question is how much.

"It is going to be really ugly," said Kyle Sanders, also a banking analyst at Edward Jones.

S&P Global Ratings warned last week that banks around the world will finally suffer credit losses of approximately $ 2.1 trillion between this year and next.

Beyond bankruptcies and high unemployment, bank profitability is being crushed by extremely low interest rates. Banks get money from the differential between the interest charged on loans and what is paid on deposits. At this time, that differential is very narrow, making it difficult to earn money.

Worse yet, the Federal Reserve has signaled that zero interest rates will not go away anytime soon.

"Basic earning power remains a challenge in a ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) world," wrote Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin in a note to clients last week.

That is why bank stocks have been closed this year. the KBW Bank Index ( BKX ) It has lost more than a third of its value this year, well below the 2% drop for the S&P 500 in 2020.

Wells Fargo's first dividend cut in a decade

Among the big banks, Wells Fargo is the biggest loser, with its shares declining 54% so far this year. Last month Wells Fargo warned that it will likely cut its dividends for the first time since the Great Recession.

In fact, Wells Fargo is the only major bank expected to lose during the second quarter, a point that underscores how much it was struggling even before the pandemic.

The problem for Wells Fargo is that it has fewer financial levers than its peers.

Unlike its rivals, Wells Fargo cannot make any more loans to make up for low interest rates. This is because the Federal Reserve still prohibits Wells Fargo from increasing its balance sheet (except for making small business loans under the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program).

And Wells Fargo can't cut costs too much because its scandals have forced it to increase spending on compliance and technology.

Wells Fargo is not the only major bank with a reduction in the share price. JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup have lost around a third of their market value this year.

Superregional banks PNC ( PNC ) and US Bancorp have seen their share prices drop by around 40% each. Both are expected to post steep profit declines this week.

Greed is coming back

The bright spot in the banking industry has been investment banks because they are cashing in on the resurgent capital markets.

Goldman Sachs ( GS ) it's only down 12% on the year. Morgan Stanley ( em ) it is off only 5%. Both firms, which rely more on Wall Street than Main Street for most of their profits, are expected to post more modest profit falls than their rivals.

The pandemic caused capital markets to freeze in March, but the Federal Reserve has designed a massive rebound. It helps that the Fed, for the first time, directs the purchase of corporate debt, including junk bonds.

Investment banks are also processing fee links with rising stock sales and IPOs, including debuts in recent months by software firm ZoomInfo, Albertsons and online insurer Lemonade. American companies raised nearly $ 190 billion through the sale of shares during the second quarter, the most on record for Dealogic since 1995.

A resurgent pandemic means more credit losses

Beyond navigating turbulent markets, banks are also grappling with rising coronavirus infections in Sun Belt states, including Texas, Arizona, and Florida. And large banks have tremendous exposure to coronavirus hot spots.

Bank of America had deposits of $ 591 billion in the top 50 counties in the United States that have seen the most new coronavirus infections in the past month, according to an analysis by Morgan Stanley. JPMorgan ($ 427 billion), Wells Fargo ($ 389 billion) and US Bancorp ($ 151 billion) continued as the banks with the highest dollar exposure to these counties.

The health crisis in those areas and the risk of new restrictions will cause "greater stress" for local businesses and potentially greater credit losses for banks, Morgan Stanley said.

Add that to the list of obstacles banks are facing right now.