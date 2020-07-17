Big banks expose a big divide between Main Street and Wall Street

This gap in the banking industry reflects the bifurcated rebound in the United States from the pandemic.
"Time is the killer in this. The longer this pandemic continues, the worse," said Chris Marinac, banking analyst and director of research for Janney Montgomery Scott.
Bad Loan War Chest Powered by Another $ 31 Billion
"Bankruptcies continue to increase. There is ongoing stress in the job market. This is not going to end any time soon," said Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG.
"We are still in the middle of the storm. Banks are focused on getting ahead," said Marinac.
Low rates mean weak earnings
But it's not just about the growing credit loss reserves affecting banks.
They are also being squeezed by the extremely low interest rates imposed by the Federal Reserve to soften the blow of the pandemic. Banks get much of their money with the difference between the interest charged on loans and the interest paid on deposits. Close to zero rates flatten that gap, known as net interest income.
That key bank profitability metric fell 4% quarter-over-quarter at JPMorgan and 11% at Bank of America.
Buy analysts are confident that big banks can weather the storm, at least for now. This is because they were forced after the Great Recession to accumulate loss-absorbing capital for the next crisis.
For example, US Bancorp's mortgage banking revenues tripled during the second quarter of the previous year.
Gangbusters neighborhood for Wall Street banks
While banks' Main Street businesses stumble for the most part, the industry side of Wall Street is booming.
Morgan Stanley's revenue increased 30% in the second quarter to a record $ 13.4 billion. Goldman Sachs increased revenue by 41%, the second best quarterly performance in the bank's history.
Both companies are thriving on increased business activity.
Morgan Stanley's business and sales revenue increased 68% from a year earlier due to "high customer activity". Commercial fixed income revenues nearly tripled to $ 3 billion thanks to "strong activity in global capital markets."
Similarly, Goldman's fixed income business income peaked at nine years, while its variable income unit generated the highest amount of income in 11 years.
"There was a lot of volatility, and that's good for business," said Marinac.
It is not just that people trade more.
However, analysts, and even bankers themselves, warn that the growing income of investment banking is unsustainable. Eventually these trends will flatten out.
Wall Street CEOs don't trust V-shaped recovery
Bank executives, in stark contrast to the euphoria on Wall Street, gave a decidedly cautious tone this week.
"You will have a much murkier economic environment in the future than in May and June," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. "We are prepared for the worst case scenario. We just don't know. I don't think anyone knows."
Wells Fargo chief Charlie Scharf simply said, "The economic recovery will not be easy."
All of this suggests that the path ahead will be a challenge for large banks. Until the real economy recovers, banks will fight.