big-brands-are-trying-everything-to-keep-you-eating-and-drinking-their-stuff-at-home

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Big food and drink brands really want you to keep consuming what they make during the coronavirus pandemic, and they are coming up with some crafty ways to make it happen.

Impossible Foods became the latest major example of that on Monday. In an announcement shared exclusively with CNN Business, the company said it would start allowing restaurants in Hong Kong to resell their burgers in bulk directly to customers.

The move to start treating restaurants more like retailers is part of a broader shift as the industry scrambles to adapt to fallout from the pandemic. Other players, such as Shake Shack and Blue Bottle Coffee, have recently also rolled out new initiatives around the world to try to reach more customers as they spend more time at home.

In Hong Kong, Impossible is sending bulk supplies to a handful of its restaurant partners around the city in the hopes that customers will start picking up its 10-patty packs to try making their own plant-based burgers. The program follows similar initiatives that the company has introduced this year in the United States and Singapore.

Nick Halla, senior vice president of Impossible Foods’ international business, said that the company had been brainstorming how to help its partners diversify as government restrictions hurt demand in Hong Kong, much like other parts of the world.