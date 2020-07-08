Big companies boycotting Facebook advertise on Russian equivalent of social media, report says

Companies boycotting Facebook in an effort to combat hate speech have been advertising for years on VK.com, "a Russian social media platform that bans gay rights groups and is known as a haven for white supremacists, "the Washington Free Beacon said in a report this week.

VK (short for VKontakte), based in St. Petersburg, describes itself as the largest social network in Russia.

In recent weeks, ads for hundreds of brands, including Adidas, Starbucks, Patagonia, and Pepsi, have disappeared from Facebook as the Stop Hate for Profit boycott campaign approaches.

The campaign is an effort to put pressure on the social network led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to crack down on hate speech.

But the advertising has continued on VK.com, according to the Washington Free Beacon, although it is unclear whether these companies, as of Wednesday, actively post ads on VK.

The Free Beacon report has cited the Anti-Defamation League since July last year when it said that the Russian social media service has become "& # 39; an international hub for white supremacists & # 39; who have been kicked out of America's top social media websites like Facebook. ”But they remain active on VK.

In 2016, The Atlantic quoted VK in a report, "American neo-Nazis are on Russia's Facebook."

That report said "white supremacists" had been migrating to VK for several years after Facebook took action at the time to crack down on hate speech.

The Free Beacon added that although VK has taken steps to remove hate groups from its site, "organizations like the National Socialist Movement and the Ku Klux Klan still maintain an active presence on the website."

"We completely disagree with the statement that states that we are" an international hub for white supremacists. "VK has never tolerated calls for violence, nor nationalist or extremist propaganda, regardless of where they came from. If such is found content, the VK team reacts quickly to remove it and block criminals, "VK told Fox News in a statement.

"Thanks to user reporting and proactive monitoring, we remove hundreds of thousands of pieces of content and block thousands of profiles each month for promoting violence and cruelty or distributing shocking content on our platform, regardless of where the offender is." VK said.

"There is more information about what we do to fight calls to violence in our" Safety Guidelines "section," according to VK.

Fox News sought comment from companies cited in this story; only a few responded.

Starbucks told Fox News that it is not advertising paid on VK.com.

Adidas told Fox News in a statement: “The swift and determined action taken with Facebook and Instagram was only a first step. We are already underway with the development of criteria that will hold each of our partners accountable. We all have a responsibility to create and maintain safe environments, and we will soon address this in any company we work with. "

Christopher Carbone of Fox News contributed to this article.