Big Ed Confronts Rose on Alleged Relationship With a Woman

90 day promise: before 90 days Big Ed Brown will face Rosemarie Vega in an alleged relationship with a woman after their separation. At the premiere of the upcoming reveal, Big Ed appears to have learned of the rumors that Rose moved in with a woman.

Big Ed started out as a lovable, relatable, and fun character, but the facade quickly cracked and the real Big Ed was revealed to both fans and Rose. After not just lying to her about wanting a vasectomy, he tried to make her the perfect woman, humiliating her in the process. After Rose told her that she would no longer deal with her lies or humiliations, she went to Instagram to cyber-bully the 23-year-old. Fans have already called him up for trying to save her from her poor lifestyle and making her the perfect mail order bride. Now he may be attacking Rosemarie for her sexuality.

The newest season of 90 day promise: before 90 days It's over, and fans who missed the ten hours of leaked images are eager to tell it all. In the clips that were released by TLC, Big Ed is shown yelling at Rosemarie about rumors that he was having a relationship with a woman. Fans already know that the couple were unsuccessful in their efforts to engage thanks to the poor interpersonal skills of the San Diego native. TLC fans noted that Ed continually belittled Rosemarie for her personal hygiene and poor lifestyle.

Earlier in the season, rumors had circulated that Rosemarie had separated from Ed and had started dating a woman. Rumors also claimed that Rose had been engaged to, and possibly married to, the mysterious woman. Rose has taken to her Instagram to deny the allegations. There has also been a profile photo that Rosemarie used showing an engagement ring with her kisses to a mysterious woman named Ejhay, who belonged to various LGBTQ groups on Facebook. But some smart viewers pointed out that it could be a man in the photos.

As for the revelation, the leaked images showed that Ed broke David Murphey's chops about his obvious catfish situation with Lana. He also showed that he warmed up to girl Lisa Hamme for her aggressive and controlling attitude towards Usman Umar. As for Big Ed, he's trying to repair his broken relationship with his daughter, Tiffany, after he basically turned her down to date a much younger woman.

90 days promise before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

