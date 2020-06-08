Big losers in MLB's potential 50-game season

Remember in "Breaking Bad" when Walt hired Jesse back into the lab so Jesse wouldn't sue Hank for assaulting him?

The agreement met everyone's short-term needs. It also produced considerably more agitation in the long run.

Reminiscent of the 50-game Major League Baseball regular season schedule that Rob Manfred, on behalf of its owners, has threatened to impose on Tony Clark and his players. It would be a reluctant reboot, the opposite of genuine collaboration, and it certainly wouldn't bode well for the future of the game, especially with the current Basic Agreement expiring next year.

It would taint Manfred's legacy and could jeopardize Clark's job security.

The pain and risk of this plan potentially extends far beyond the MLB Players Association commissioner and CEO. How about a list of the five people plus Manfred and Clark with the most to lose from this campaign mini-menu? You know you love lists:

1. Mark Lerner

As the Nationals' chief managing owner, the defending champions, Lerner has already missed the best option: ticket sales and TV ratings rebound for the following year. Lerner spent $ 245 million last December to retain pitcher Stephen Strasburg and maintain the club's stellar rotation, his secret to success.

However, as the Nats appreciate better than anyone, a 50-game season doesn't reveal much. Washington hit its lowest point in 2019 at the 50-game mark, dropping a decision against the Mets to drop to 19-31 before going up. This talented and fun group deserves the most legitimate opportunity possible to repeat and further develop their brand. It may not succeed.

2. James Paxton

The entire 2020-21 free-agent group will be beaten due to the losses clubs will suffer this year, regardless of how many games are played. However, the best in their year of walking like Mookie Betts, J.T. Realmuto and Marcus Stroman of the Mets may be comfortable with the idea that if they don't get as much as they anticipated before the coronavirus shutdown, they don't need to sweat to excel at reduced hours. Baseball people know who they are and what they can do.

Paxton's platform year with the Yankees feels different. He has established his ceiling as a front-line starting pitcher. However, he hasn't proven his durability, as the 163 ² / ₃ innings pitched last year (including 13 postseason innings) set a career high. The ability to stay upright and above average for less than a third of his standard regular season won't significantly alleviate such concerns, although he knows that Paxton's agent Scott Boras would try to do just that. And if Paxton suffers another injury, he would probably look at a pillow contract for 2021.

3. Dusty Baker

He signed a one-year contract to manage the Astros, replacing the fired A.J. Hinch in the wake of the Houston cartel theft scandal. If we didn't have any seasons, the Astros would surely bring the revered Baker back to give him a shot at '21. However, what if a 50-game Astros-led game goes sideways for whatever reason? The Astros could easily decide to go ahead in a different pattern.

4. Brodie Van Wagenen

Fifty games would be better than zero for the Mets general manager, who created a win now list for an owner to sell now. And hey, maybe these Mets can take advantage of the shorter schedule now that Noah Syndergaard is out, not to mention the multiple strong candidates they have to start at the designated hitter. Still, any sports executive with his job in question – who can tell that the Mets' next owner won't want to install someone new in the CEO's office? – I wish a season as long as possible not only to tell the truth about the quality of a team but also to give the executive room to maneuver. This seems to be the wrong year for that.

5. Bill Marriott

A two-month regular season, unlike the 82-game schedule that would make the most sense, means one less month of travel for clubs and less money to infuse into hotels (OK, few teams stay at Marriott today, but you get the idea), airlines, restaurants and the like. It would simply represent another baseball case that does not act as the social institution it professes to be. What is a reality that we are all getting used to more and more, right?