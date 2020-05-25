Big name returns tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw | Newsdio

WWE has just announced that "Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be on tonight's Monday Night Raw episode. Flair recently signed a multi-year agreement to stay with the company. He will be on the show to discuss the upcoming Randy Orton vs. game. Edge in Backlash.

It was also announced that 24/7 WWE champion Rob Gronkowski will also appear on the show. R-Truth has been talking eagerly to get the title back 24/7 so you can have your shot at tonight's show.

Also announced for tonight's show:

– Drew McIntyre will be the guest on MVP's "The Vip Lounge".

– Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Nia Jax in a number 1 match. The winner will face Raw Women's champion Asuka at WWE Backlash.

– United States Champion Andrade will defend against Apollo Crews.

Also, as noted above, there will be "fans" in attendance. Click here for more information on that story.