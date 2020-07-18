Big Sean & # 39; is still grieving & # 39; for the death of ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé, Big Sean, is one of the celebrities and friends of the morning "Glee" star after his death as he struggled to save his son while swimming in California's Piru Lake.

The 32-year-old "Blessings" MC wrote a lengthy dedication to his former partner on Instagram, sharing his disbelief at his passing. He also praised the "Glee" star for breaking barriers.

"Rest in peace Naya," began the Detroit rapper. "God bless your soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. You are a hero! Not only for how you saved your son, but also for the barriers that he broke down for so many people to make them feel secure. themselves and stand firm and proud when they cannot do it themselves.

"I appreciate and appreciate everything that happened between us to make me wiser and a better person," he continued. "I am still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I pray for you and your family and I know that you are caring for and protecting them. Rest in peace Naya 💙🙏🏾"

Big Sean and Naya started dating in April 2013. They announced their engagement in October 2013, but ended their relationship in April 2014. The Grammy-nominated artist is currently dating singer Jhene Aiko.