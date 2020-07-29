Big Tech on Capitol Hill: Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple CEO ready to testify at antitrust hearing

Four Big Tech titans: Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple, will testify before the Antitrust subcommittee of the House Judiciary on Wednesday.

The hearing "Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Domain of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google" begins at 12 p.m. EDT.

CEOs are testifying as the House panel closes its one-year investigation into market dominance in the industry.

None of the four CEOs will be physically present on Capitol Hill, all will testify via video link. For Bezos, this will be his first time testifying before Congress.

In his testimony, Bezos will describe how he founded Amazon 26 years ago "with the long-term mission of making it the most customer-centric company on Earth," according to a witness statement posted on the website of the judicial competition subcommittee of the camera.

"It is not a coincidence that Amazon was born in this country," said Bezos, according to his prepared statement. "More than anywhere else on Earth, startups can start, grow and prosper here in the US. Our country embraces ingenuity and self-reliance, and embraces builders starting from scratch."

Meanwhile, Facebook's Zuckerberg will describe how the social network is part of an industry that has changed the world. "We face intense competition globally and are only successful when we build things that people find valuable," he will say, according to a witness statement posted on the subcommittee's website. "I am proud to uphold American values, such as giving each person a voice and expanding access to opportunities."

Big Tech has come under intense scrutiny for the past few years amid privacy concerns, suspected political bias and whether they are violating antitrust laws.

The Representative of the Judiciary Subcommittee of the House of Representatives, David Cicilline, D-R.I., Has called the four companies monopolies. In 2019, he called the FTC to investigate Facebook. "Given all we've learned recently about Facebook's predatory behavior, it's clear the app would be a long time ago," it said in a statement.

Cicilline, however, believes that splitting Big Tech companies should be a last resort, according to the Associated Press.

Critics of Big Tech are eager to see lawmakers crack down on tech titans. "There is nothing in the fact that the Internet is a relatively new technology that should be puzzling lawmakers: The tools these companies are using to assert and protect their dominance have been in the monopolists' playbooks for generations. Leading to These companies on the edge is a simple matter of will and requires the action of the only force that is more powerful than them: the government, which acts on behalf of the public, "said David Segal, co-chairman of the activist group Freedom From Facebook & Google, in a statement emailed to Fox News. "We hope that tomorrow's hearing will be an important step forward in that process."

Facebook and Google are "two of the most dangerous monopolies in the world," according to Freedom from Facebook and the Google website. "We can break their power and set rules for these corporations to serve us, rather than the other way around," he says.

Most Americans believe that social media companies have too much power and influence in politics, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.

According to the research, which was conducted June 16-22, 72 percent of American adults surveyed said social media companies wield too much power and influence. "Most Republicans and Democrats believe that social media companies wield too much power, but Republicans are particularly likely to express this opinion," the Pew Research Center explained in a statement.

