big-tech’s-qanon-problem-is-just-beginning

(Newsdio) For three years, QAnon spread from the dark edges of the internet to mainstream social networks, and the social networks did little to stop it happening. Now Facebook and Twitter are trying to crack down — but it may be too late. What was once a fringe conspiracy theory has now been openly endorsed by some congressional candidates with a real shot of winning, and complimented by the President of the United States.

The rise of this new generation of aspiring politicians — who associate with baseless claims that other politicians, A-list celebrities, and a “deep state” of bureaucrats promote child sex abuse — poses a significant new challenge for social media companies that have vowed to limit harmful content. And it illustrates what can happen when online platforms are too slow to realize they allow or are even amplifying fringe views: Those beliefs can quickly go mainstream.

On Wednesday, the same day that Facebook announced action against thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon and its discredited claims, President Donald Trump openly praised its followers for supporting him, calling them “people that love our country,” though he claimed not to know much about the movement.

And in perhaps the ultimate indictment of how online platforms failed to stop QAnon from gaining traction sooner, the baseless claims on which QAnon thrives have already been embraced or sympathized with by at least six Republican congressional candidates in districts ranging from Georgia to California.

The problem goes beyond QAnon. Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who has called herself a “proud Islamophobe” and has been banned by numerous online platforms, won a primary on Tuesday and became the Republican party’s nominee in a Florida congressional race.