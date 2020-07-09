Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will participate in a conference-only schedule for the fall sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, which made its decision after seeking appropriate medical advice, made the most important decision so far at a proxy conference, saying the plan would apply only "if the conference can participate in fall sports."

“As we continue to focus on how to play this season safely and responsibly, based on the best advice from medical experts, we are also prepared not to play to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our student athletes. if circumstances dictate it, "said the Big Ten in a statement.

The sports that will be affected by this decision include soccer, men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick, real-time decisions based on the latest evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic. " said the league.

Summer sports activities will continue to be voluntary in sports such as soccer. The Big Ten said its member schools will honor scholarships for athletes who choose not to compete in the upcoming academic year due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after the Ivy League Conference canceled sports events until at least January.

The Big Ten said it would post detailed schedules at a later date and continue to evaluate other sports.

Associated Press contributed to this report.