The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 3, 2023, and fans are excited to see who will be living in the house this year. The official list of contestants for Bigg Boss 7 Telugu has been released, and it includes a mix of celebrities and lesser-known personalities (source: Sakshi Post). Here are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 7 Telugu:

Shakeela – Actress Aata Sandeep – Choreographer-Actor Kiran Rathod – Actress Abbas – Actor Shobha Shetty – TV actress

Fans speculate on additional contestants

While the official list of contestants has been released, fans speculate that additional contestants may join the show later in the season. Some rumored contestants include popular Telugu actors, actresses, and social media influencers (source: Filmibeat). It remains to be seen whether these rumors will turn out to be true, but fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see what happens.