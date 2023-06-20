Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the popular reality show, is back with its second season. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is expected to replace Karan Johar as the host. The show has gained immense popularity over the years, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who the contestants are this season. Here’s a look at the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants.

Contestants Confirmed by Sources

As per reports, some of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 include:

Avinash Sachdev: The Chotti Bahu actor was the first contestant to be revealed. He is known for his roles in popular TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Qubool Hai.

Jiya Shankar: The talented actress is known for her captivating performances on screen. Her impressive acting skills and charming presence have garnered a dedicated fan following.

Poonam Pandey: The controversial model and actress is known for her bold and daring personality. She has been in the limelight for her controversial statements and stunts.

Contestants Rumored to be Approached

Apart from the confirmed contestants, several others have been rumored to be approached for the show. Some of the names that have been doing the rounds include:

Fahmaan Khan: The actor is known for his role in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He has also appeared in several other TV shows and web series.

Aditya Narayan: The famous singer and TV host is rumored to be approached for the show. He has hosted several reality shows in the past, including Indian Idol.

Final Thoughts

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants list is yet to be officially announced, but fans are already excited about the show. With a mix of confirmed and rumored contestants, the show is expected to be a hit among the audience. Stay tuned for more updates on the front and its contestants.