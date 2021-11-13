Bigger is a comedy show. Tanisha Long, Angela Ko, and Angell Conwell are the main cast in season 2.

I like the show. There are no light-skinned people for once, and they all do a really good job. I watched it all day today. This show is hard to keep track of, but it’s okay because this show is not what you were expecting. The actors work well with each other and the show is professional.

What is the Bigger Season 2 Release Date?

The new season of Bigger Season 2 is out in the USA. The release date for the United Kingdom is not yet known.

Bigger season 2 premiered on BET+ on April 22, 2021. The first season was a huge success. Bigger season 2 has also done a good job. The audience likes the show Bigger Season Two because it is about real-life situations that are similar to what happens in people’s lives.

What is the storyline of the series Bigger Season 2?

The plot of the series Bigger Season 2 includes: This story is about a person of color who has a difficult time finding someone to be with. He may find love, but that might not happen. The person might also die.

It is about five friends. They live in Atlanta. They are trying to build their work and personal lives, but they can’t find love. The story is about a woman who has a boring-in-bed boyfriend. She is threatened by the thought of getting married to him. They see their college acquaintance die, and they realize there are better things in life than what they have now.

About the production:

On April 11, 2018, it was said that BET had ordered 10 episodes of a new show. The producer of the show is Will Packer. There are two writers for this show and they are Sheila Ducksworth and Felisha Marye.

About the Bigger Season 2 Recap:

Tracey was upset that Aaron cheated on her. Veronica thought Ken just wanted the idea, not her. Shoshana did not have a lot of investment in him, so they broke up. Layne and Deon are getting along because they talk things over together.

The reviews on the series Bigger Season 2?

The ladies on Bigger have a lot of problems. Tracey has anxiety and Veronica wonders if she wants to have a family. Layne feels like something is not right with her. Breaking it down, people wonder what happened to Tracey and Aaron’s relationship. Maybe they were not the right time or the wrong mindset? Especially since Veronica and Tracey are in their 30s and they want to settle down, it would be good for them if they had someone with them.

But having baggage is very hard. When you move, it is difficult to unpack everything. Look how Layne gets anxious? She has a lot of anxiety because she does well in her business and has a relationship. So she wants to get away from all the stress which makes her anxious again.

In the season, Connie marries an old friend and he becomes a major character. His friends and family also show up. He’s around Deon and Connie a lot, but they do their own thing too.

But we love how Black people become established and grow old. We also like to see them living their lives and not just taking care of their children. But, it’s sad how often older Black people are only seen as giving advice or being abusive figures; they rarely get to fall in love or have a love that is still passionate.

What is the star cast of the series Bigger Season 2?