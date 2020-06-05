Biggest Differences Between Clive Barker’s Book & Movies

Hellraiser is based on the book, The Hellbound Heart, both written by Clive Barker, but with some notable differences, such as Pinhead and Kirsty.

Hellraiser is based on the book, The heart of hell and although both the book and the film were written by Clive Barker, they presented some notable differences, especially with respect to Pinhead himself.

Of all the horror franchises that came out of the 1980s, Hellraiser It is perhaps the most cerebral. This may be in part because it was done by the novelist and self-proclaimed ghost, Clive Barker, whose collection of short stories titled Blood books forever changed the scope of the horror genre. Other horror movies from the 80s, like Friday the 13th, Hallowe'en, a nightmare on Elm Streetand even Child's play They were all made by film producers with screenwriters and an entire team working on them. HellraiserOn the other hand, it was imagined and the script was written by a man, Clive Barker himself.

However, all of the major horror franchises of the 1980s also have one other important thing in common: they all have a primary male antagonist. In a nightmare on Elm Street, is Freddy Krueger, in Hallowe'en, is Michael Myers, and so on. The public knows who to focus on when the horrible things begin to happen. This led to one of the biggest changes Barker made between his book and the movie.

Differences between Hellraiser and The Hellbound Heart

There are many small differences between Hellraiser and The heart of hell And in fact, the movie would have turned out quite differently if Barker had remained true to his original story. For starters, the book provides additional information about the puzzle box, explaining that it's called Lament Settings. In addition to that, the man Frank buys it even warns him about the cenobites, and explains that they are theologians of the Order of the Gash. Of course, in both the movie and the book, ignore the warnings and open the puzzle box anyway.

Another difference is that Kirsty's character in the book is friends with Larry, rather than being his daughter from another marriage. This changes the way her character reacts to things in the movie, like a concerned daughter who takes care of her father instead of a friend. Other notable changes from the book to the movie include the Engineer, who appears only in the movie, Julia using a hammer in the movie instead of a knife, and the winged bone demon in Hellraiser it's certainly not in the book.

However, the biggest difference in Hellraiser Between Clive Barker's books and his film, none other than Pinhead himself. In The heart of hell, Cenobites appear as a group, and the one known as Pinhead is only briefly mentioned. Also, in the book Pinhead is feminine. For the film, when it came to designing the cenobites, one in particular stood out as the natural leader of the makeup artists and the film crew; naturally the one with all the pins sticking out of his head. Despite the fact that Barker did not name him, the crew started calling him "Pinhead", and the name stuck. Thus, the iconic horror character was born and Hellraiser He had his villain to compete with Freddy, Michael Myers and other antagonists of the 1980 horror.

