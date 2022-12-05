2023 is not about celebrating the New Year, hanging out with friends, or doing parties, but also about enjoying the thrill and excitement of some of the biggest sporting events. From the 2023 Australia Open and Super Bowl LVII to the 2023 Rugby Unions—sports lovers will witness some breathtaking competitions this year.

So, here in this post, let’s explore the top four sporting events in the first half of 2023 to make your New Year celebration even more exciting. Know the top hockey games to watch and bet with the best NHL betting sites.

2023 Australia Open

You can celebrate your new year with the exciting new tennis season. Yes, we are talking about the Australian Open, which will continue from January 16 to January 29. It is one of the biggest events in the Southern Hemisphere and attracts thousands of sports lovers every year.

There have been nine Men’s Singles titles won by Novak Djokovic of Serbia as of today, and 11 Women’s Singles titles won by Margaret Court of Australia.

Where will it take place?

The 2023 Australia open will be held at Melbourne Park, located in the Melbourne Sports and Entertainment Precinct in Melbourne, Australia.

Super Bowl LVII

It does not matter if you like to watch sports or not Super Bowl will give you pure joy in 2023. The teams for this championship are not decided yet. Although, in the NFL playoffs, the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) will determine their champions. And they will then face each other in the Super Bowl. Not to mention Rihanna will also create some headlines for this biggest event.

Where will it take place?

The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is for the fourth time that Phoenix will arrange this Super Bowl.

2023 Six Nations Rugby Unions

Rugby’s Six Nations tournament occurs every year and is undoubtedly the top international tournament in the world, except for the World Cup. In this tournament, the six biggest European countries show eye-catching performances, which include England, Scotland, France, Wales, Italy, and Ireland. Each country plays three games at home and two away, which makes it unique because the matches are played across the country.

Where will it take place?

The 2023 Six Nations Rugby Unions will start on February 4, 2023, and Principality and Cardiff stadium will host this fierce rivalry tournament.

2023 Tokyo Marathon

Tokyo Marathon’s 2023 edition is scheduled to feature 37,500 runners across the 26.2-mile course in the Japanese capital. There are several entry avenues available for runners living inside and outside of Japan to participate in the 2023 race, taking place on March 5. The COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 edition an elite-only event, while the 2022 event would consist almost entirely of Japanese nationals as a smaller field.

Where will it take place?

The Tokyo Marathon will be held on March 5, 2023, and the starting point is the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.