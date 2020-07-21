Bill Ackman seeks to raise $ 4B for a mysterious new company

Billionaire Bill Ackman's second law begins Tuesday with plans to raise $ 4 billion from stock investors to be used in a mysterious investment.

The 54-year-old investor will try Tuesday to sell 200 million units of his new blank check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, for $ 20 a share.

And sources say he has pinpointed potential investment targets ranging from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's media empire to Brian Chesky's home rental company Airbnb, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and AT&T satellite television provider DirectTV.

"Ackman has told me in recent months that he would like to buy Bloomberg," a source told The Post.

The source added that he did not think it likely that Ackman could come to an agreement to invest in the media giant, since Mike Bloomberg, owner of 88 percent of the company valued at $ 50 billion, could get more from big investors, like Warren Buffett. – If you are interested in selling at all.

A different source told The Post that Ackman has not disclosed his planned investment objective to any investor, except through general information to give them an idea of ​​the types of companies that might be on the table.

Ackman's representatives declined to comment.

In addition to the $ 4 billion it plans to raise by selling shares of its blank check company, more formally known as a special acquisition vehicle, Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital, has also pledged to invest $ 1 billion to $ 3 billion of investor capital in space

If he manages to raise the $ 4 billion on Tuesday, it could help solidify, for now, his return to the top after crashing and burning on his Herbalife public bet just three years ago.

After founding his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital in 2004, Ackman used big bets on a variety of stocks to turn the fund into a $ 11 billion giant in just 10 years. In 2014 alone, Ackman delivered $ 4.5 billion in profit to Pershing Square investors.

But then the wheels went off, beginning a four-year losing streak that was embodied in a five-year, $ 1 billion, failed bet against Herbalife, based on the failed premise that the nutritional shake company would be revealed as a scam.

Since late 2017, Ackman has bounced back thanks to its investments in Chipotle, Nike and Starbucks.

The fund returned 58.1 percent in 2019. Ackman followed with a $ 2.6 billion gain in late March, days before the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy into a free fall.

However, the benefits of the coronavirus sparked criticism that it helped sink actions by fueling fear, including through a dramatic television appearance on March 18 in which it warned, "Hell is coming."