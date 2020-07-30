Bill Barr negative for coronavirus after meeting with Gohmert representative

Attorney General William Barr tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after his meeting with Texas Representative Louie Gohmert, Fox News reported.

Gohmert, 66, revealed earlier Wednesday that he had tested positive during an evaluation he underwent before a scheduled flight with President Trump to his home state.

The Republican's positive diagnosis came a day after Gohmert was seen on Capitol Hill unmasked and very close to Barr, who was also unmasked, during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Gohmert's illness forced him to cancel his flight to the Lone Star State and has prompted Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to order that her face be covered on the floor of the House.

"Members cannot enter the Chamber floor unless they have a mask and I, as a speaker, have ordered the Sergeant-at-Arms, the Capitol police, to refuse to exit [or] enter the hallway if people do not have a mask … and we have masks for them, "Pelosi said during an interview on CNN Wednesday night.

Gohmert said he was "asymptomatic" and in a good mood. video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. His assistant said he plans to isolate.

"The reports of my passing are very premature," he joked.