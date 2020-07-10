Bill Bennett warns that the Supreme Court ruling could let the DA's go after the presidents … and tie them in knots.

Former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett argued Thursday in the "Special Report" that the 2020 election will be decided by "things we already know" rather than President Trump's tax returns.

The Supreme Court declined Thursday to issue a final ruling on whether congressional committees can access Trump's financial records, returning the matter to lower courts. In a separate case, the court ruled that Trump is not immune from a subpoena for his financial and tax records from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

"Politically this will be encryption," said Bennett. "This choice will be decided by the things we know: the economy, the effects of COVID on things like the economy and the school, the state of our cities, civil unrest and, of course, the irrational and unfathomable contempt of Democrats for Donald Trump, which is the main reason they go to the polls. "

More from the media

Bennett went on to argue that while the court decision might not affect the November election, it could allow lawyers to tie future presidents with legal challenges.

"It is not that the president can be summoned," he said. "We've had that before, but you have 2,300 of these district attorneys who could, now or in the future, go after presidents and tie them up and tie them in knots. And I think that's a very strong argument that the administration has."

REP. MCCLINTOCK CALLS DEMOS FOR "WELL ESTABLISHED PATTERN" OF "OSTENTOUS INVESTIGATION" AGAINST TRUMP

Susan Page of USA Today described Thursday's decisions as a short-term victory for the president, making "the idea of ​​his tax returns available before voters go to the polls in November is too little. probable".

"But in the long run, it is an affirmation of the fact that the president does not have absolute immunity, that he is subject to criminal investigations. And that will be the case if he wins reelection in November. It will also be the case if he loses. So, in the long run deadline, I think the president will see that this investigation will not go away and he will have to deal with it. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump criticized the decision, which was supported by two of his judicial candidates.

"The Supreme Court returns the case to the Lower Court, arguments to continue," he wrote on Twitter. "This is all political prosecution. I won the witch hunt for Mueller and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. It's not fair for this presidency or administration!"