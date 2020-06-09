Bill Buford retracts the claim that Daniel Boulud uses food coloring for pasta

An author seems to have an egg on his face. After we reported that Bill Buford claims in his new book, "Dirt," that celebrity chef Daniel Boulud uses food coloring to make his pasta look more yellow, Buford, er, hastened to correct himself.

"Thanks for the add-on for the new book, but I need to request a correction," Buford emailed Page Six. "Daniel improves the yellow color of his pasta, but not with artificial colors, as I said, but with a method he learned in Italy, that is, adding a couple of pinches of turmeric powder to the dough."

He added: “It is entirely correct for chefs to enhance color with natural ingredients. Like beets for a vibrant red. Or the green juice squeezed from the parsley leaves. Or a few pinches of an Indian spice.

Buford said he would be "correcting this in future editions of the book."

On Monday, we report that Buford wrote that he once had a look at Boulud's tortellini recipe. "Oh my gosh," he wrote, "it included yellow food coloring."