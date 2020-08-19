bill-clinton-calls-out-trump’s-covid-19-response

During his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton called out President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, saying that he seeks to pass the buck and shirk his responsibility and said electing Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election benefits all Americans. Watch more convention videos here.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Opinion: Room Rater’s verdict on AOC’s room (and 5 others)
Claude Taylor, the American half of the Twitter account Room Rater, lives just outside Washington DC, is a former Clinton White House staffer and...