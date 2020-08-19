Bill Clinton calls out Trump’s Covid-19 response

During his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton called out President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, saying that he seeks to pass the buck and shirk his responsibility and said electing Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election benefits all Americans. Watch more convention videos here.

Source: CNN

