Bill Cosby cites systemic racism as he fights sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby is invoking recent riots and movements for racial inequality in appealing his conviction for sexual assault.

The disgraced actor and comedian gave testimony in 2005, admitting that he gave Quaaludes to young women he wanted to have sex with, an admission that ultimately spurred the publication of case files in 2015 to The Associated Press and helped give credibility to the #MeToo movement.

For his conduct, which was described by United States Federal District Judge Eduardo Robreno in June 2015 as "perhaps criminal," Cosby was later convicted in 2018 of drugging, sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, and sentenced to three years. 10 years in prison.

BILL COSBY GRANTS APPEAL FOR THE 2018 SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE IN THE SUPREME COURT OF PENNSYLVANIA

However, Cosby, now 82, received an appeal of his assault conviction last month and in recent comments from his representatives, Cosby cites the often-discussed story of an unfair criminal justice system and the treatment of African-Americans and others Police people of color in their new criminal defense.

"Bill Cosby's bogus sentence is much bigger than him: It is about the destruction of ALL blacks and people of color in America," Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said when the court accepted the appeal late last month. , according to The Associated Press.

COSBY'S DESCENT TRACKING BURESS HANNIBAL BURESS'S 2014 JOKES ABOUT HIM

The Associated Press also reports that Cosby's appeals attorney Jennifer Bonjean said last week that the Cosby celebrity "does not change his status as a black man."

"It would be naive to assume that their prosecution was not tainted by the same racial bias that pervades the criminal justice process explicitly and insidiously," he added.

Meanwhile, Cosby's wife of 56, Camille Cosby, said in an interview on ABC-TV last week that the #MeToo movement ignores "the story of particular white women" who have "accused black men of sexual assault without any proof. "

"We know how women can lie," said Camille Cosby, who only made brief appearances at her husband's trials on defense closing arguments and reportedly did not visit him in prison.

According to The Associated Press, Camille declined to speak to the outlet last week.

In December, the state's intermediate appeals court rejected Cosby's first appeal.

"The reality is that he gives them drugs and then sexually attacks them," Superior Court Judge John T. Bender said at the time. "That's the pattern, isn't it?"

GUILTY COSBY: JURY RULES SEXUALLY ASSAULTED COMEDIAN ANDREA CONSTAND

But Cosby appealed again and, last month, won the right to fight his sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case, including the judge's decision to allow prosecutors to call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with the once-powerful celebrity. Cosby's attorneys have long disputed those testimonies as remote and unreliable. The court will also consider, as it weighs the scope of the testimony allowed, whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given Quaaludes to women in the past.

ROSIE O & # 39; DONNELL SAYS THAT BILL COSBY ONCE SEXUALLY HARASSED HIS PRODUCER, COULD NOT TALK ABOUT IT IN "LA VISTA"

Second, the court will examine Cosby's argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case. Cosby has said he trusted that agreement before agreeing to testify at trial.

Constand, a former professional basketball player who is white, said he became semi-conscious and could not fight him. (She thought she was taking a homeopathic supplement; Cosby later said it was Benadryl, though she acknowledged that she once gave her a 19-year-old Quaaludes before sex.)

More than 60 women, mostly white but some colored, have made similar allegations against Cosby.

Bill Cosby's rep says Harvey Weinstein is a "sad day in the American court system"

However, Cosby's attorney, Bonjean, believes that the #MeToo movement is fading and that Cosby, if she wins a new trial, could avoid what she called "the mafia standards of justice for a hashtag movement."

Shortly after meeting Constand, Cosby delivered the "Pound Cake" speech to the NAACP, referring to a scenario in which the black community complains when someone is shot by the police for a stolen piece of cake.

"Then we all ran away and were outraged: 'The police shouldn't have shot him.' What the hell was he doing with the cake in his hand?" Cosby asked.

A decade later, black comedian Hannibal Buress led Cosby to task onstage with his scolding. "You rape women, Bill Cosby, so bring the madness down a couple of points," he said in 2014.

Former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden, who gave closing arguments in Cosby's new trial, acknowledges the good that Cosby did for the black community. She also believes that there is a racial bias in the criminal justice system.

"It doesn't make Cosby innocent," said Feden, who is black. "It means that we need to fix the criminal justice system."

Wake Forest University dean Jonathan L. Walton, who teaches about African-American social movements, said Cosby certainly drove black representation in American culture. However, Walton said Cosby may not be the best messenger for today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One should agree with him when it comes to systemic racism and the injustices of the & # 39; justice system & # 39;" said Walton, dean of the school of theology, according to The Associated Press. "Although he is also suspicious of what appears to be a pattern of his, of only identifying problems when they personally benefit him."

Associated Press contributed to this report.