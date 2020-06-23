Bill Cosby has the right to appeal his convictions for sexual assault

Cosby's attorneys have argued that he only answered deposition questions because Bruce Castor, the district attorney at the time, promised never to file a criminal case based on the allegations.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said they were "extremely grateful" to the court for agreeing to review the appeal and linked Cosby's plight with ongoing protests against systemic racism in the justice system.
"The United States and the world are witnessing the twenty-third day of protests regarding the abuse and murder of black people, not only at the hands of corrupt police officers; but these extremely vital and important protests are exposing the corruption that lies within the system of criminal justice (District attorneys and judges), "he said in a statement.
"As we've all said, Bill Cosby's false conviction is much bigger than him: It is about the destruction of ALL black and colored people in America."
Convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault
The criminal case centered on a former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who told police about the assault in 2005. Prosecutors initially declined to press charges, and Constand and Cosby settled the case in civil court. one year later.
But a decade later, dozens of women came forward to say that Cosby similarly drugged and sexually assaulted them during her years as a powerful media figure. Constand was the only one of those charges that occurred within the statute of limitations.
A new team of prosecutors took over the case and, based on Constand and Cosby's statements in the civil statement, arrested him in December 2015.
In an interview from prison last November, he said he does not expect to show remorse at a parole hearing.
CNN's Taylor Romine and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.