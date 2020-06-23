Bill Cosby has the right to appeal his convictions for sexual assault

Cosby, the 82-year-old actor and comedian, has less than two years in a 3 to 10-year sentence in a jail outside Philadelphia for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2004 .

In her criminal trial, Montgomery County Judge Steven O & # 39; Neill allowed five other women, including supermodel Janice Dickinson, to testify that Cosby had disabled and assaulted them in other incidents. Prosecutors said these witnesses to "past wrongdoing" showed that Cosby had a pattern in his assaults.

Cosby's legal team has argued that his testimony was outdated and different from criminal charges and that it should not have been allowed in court.

In addition, the trial presented Cosby's statement in his civil case in which he admitted that he acquired Quaaludes for women with whom he wanted to have sex.

Cosby's attorneys have argued that he only answered deposition questions because Bruce Castor, the district attorney at the time, promised never to file a criminal case based on the allegations.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said they were "extremely grateful" to the court for agreeing to review the appeal and linked Cosby's plight with ongoing protests against systemic racism in the justice system.

"The United States and the world are witnessing the twenty-third day of protests regarding the abuse and murder of black people, not only at the hands of corrupt police officers; but these extremely vital and important protests are exposing the corruption that lies within the system of criminal justice (District attorneys and judges), "he said in a statement.

"As we've all said, Bill Cosby's false conviction is much bigger than him: It is about the destruction of ALL black and colored people in America."

Convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault

The criminal case centered on a former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who told police about the assault in 2005. Prosecutors initially declined to press charges, and Constand and Cosby settled the case in civil court. one year later.

But a decade later, dozens of women came forward to say that Cosby similarly drugged and sexually assaulted them during her years as a powerful media figure. Constand was the only one of those charges that occurred within the statute of limitations.

A new team of prosecutors took over the case and, based on Constand and Cosby's statements in the civil statement, arrested him in December 2015.

A first criminal trial against Cosby ended in a hung jury. But in April 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of indecent assault compounded by drugging and assaulting Constand in the first high-profile criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

In December, the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the convictions and rejected their argument that the case was wrongly decided against him.

In an interview from prison last November, he said he does not expect to show remorse at a parole hearing.

"When I get probation, they won't listen to me say I have regrets," he said, according to BlackPressUSA.com from the National Association of Newspaper Publishers. "I was there. I don't care what group of people come and talk about this when they aren't there. They don't know."