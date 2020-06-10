Bill de Blasio continues to balance his positions: Goodwin

Say this to Mayor de Blasio: He likes a challenge. Just when you think he has hit rock bottom and can't go any lower, he is happy to prove you wrong.

The last days have been a microcosm of the 6 and a half years of his reign of error. From day one, it hasn't been so much a flip-flopper as a straw blowing in the breeze.

Whatever is easy and what may be good for him, he does. If it's the exact opposite of what you said the day before, so what?

His 180-degree shift to accept cuts in police funding, after he was booed on a Brooklyn stage for opposing those cuts, perfectly captures his governing principle: me, me, me.

It was revealing that on Tuesday he credited his wife, Chirlane McCray, with the idea of ​​transferring police funds to youth groups and social affairs. For many male politicians, crediting his wife for an idea can be seen as a tender and unifying gesture.

But this is actually a case of De Blasio Inc., an effort by both, to launch McCray's political career. Putting her at the forefront of a "police recall" moment is another way to use tax dollars to promote her near-certain campaign for the Brooklyn County president next year.

That was the focal point of the Thrive mental health program the mayor created for her. Nearly $ 1 billion has been rinsed with little to show, but McCray is apparently bored and ready for a new challenge. We have no luck?

Although it is unclear how much money the New York police will lose, it will either have to be big enough to gasp on the far left or it won't make De Blasio and McCray look awake enough. Furthermore, the mayor cannot be dragging his feet against a City Council that is eager to demonstrate its anti-police authenticity.

All this would be scandalous enough in almost any city, except that New York is not just any city. We have traveled this path before, with tragic and deadly results.

A police force that was too small and often handcuffed to hunt down the bad guys nearly killed the city multiple times over the past half century.

A notable restriction, for example, prohibited police officers from beating people they actually witnessed selling drugs. The argument was that drugs were such a lucrative business that it would make the younger police too vulnerable to corruption.

That attitude led to the accusation that the police had been reduced to "blue pots". They looked good on the streets, but they stayed there and could do nothing.

The heyday of crime ended with the election of Rudy Giuliani in 1993, but not before tens of thousands of murders. The bodies could be counted, but the lost jobs and opportunities could only be imagined, although surely they were enormous.

Minneapolis, for example, appears to be either ignoring the New York experience or determined to repeat it. The promise of his city council to eliminate the police department after the murder of George Floyd shows the folly of turning protest slogans into policies.

The council chairman even imagines a "police free society". Good luck with that.

Until his approach, he was beginning to feel that de Blasio understood how dazzling that kind of thinking is. Although his first campaign was fueled by an anti-police agenda and much of his first term was dominated by a break with the New York police after two detectives were killed, more recently he has defended police against defamation of police officers. activists and anarchists driving the reaction to The Floyd affair.

"It's Bill de Blasio's continuing education," I told a friend, and I thought it would be worth writing if he continued. After all, here was a left-handed mayor who had essentially finished applying for many quality-of-life violations, but was coming back to his senses on the fundamental issue of public safety. That was her red line, and while I thought her excessive indulgence was inviting trouble, at least it had a limit.

Sure, he was selfish as he realized that without the police, the ever-hectic city would quickly be inundated with the kind of gang warfare that has made Chicago a nightmare. That would lead to an even greater exodus of the wealthy and the middle class, and would further reduce tax dollars that Blasio loves to redistribute to his friends and union donors.

But then he blew it out and, without missing a beat, took the other side of the discussion promising to cut the budget. He has even convinced chief police officer Dermot Shea to back the cuts to the New York police.

Now that De Blasio has decided which side of the fence he is on, it will all come in. Separately on Tuesday, he said that his biracial daughter, Chiara, has confronted him for his "white privilege" and that he has "begun to be open to my own privilege."

Oy, another expensive assignment for McCray seems inevitable. The only question is: how much more will the mayor's discovery of his privilege cost the taxpayers?

Times of trouble

The new editor of the editorial page of the New York Times knows who his boss is. Kate Kingsbury reportedly told the newspaper's newsroom that "anyone who sees an opinion journalism article, including headlines or social posts or photos, or whatever, gives you the slightest pause, call me or send me a text message immediately. "

Her plea is pathetic, but she's apparently determined not to make the same mistake James Bennet made. His predecessor had the gall to publish an opinion piece by Republican Senator Tom Cotton that endorsed President Trump's idea that it might be necessary to use the military to quell the recent unrest.

For the sin of practicing traditional journalism, Bennet was convicted by his colleagues and editor, and is now unemployed.

With his invitation, Kingsbury acknowledges that the newsroom has taken veto power over what appears on the editorial page, including Times columnists.

Prediction: there will surely be more bleeding.

Protecting bad cops

A friend and former prosecutor makes an intriguing point about the plethora of serious allegations previously filed against the officer charged with the murder of George Floyd. Suggesting that unions are a big part of the problem, he writes: "It is difficult to understand why Governor Cuomo and the mayor are not calling for the breakup of some public employee unions. Just as bad teachers cannot be fired and end up putting them in rubber rooms, it is very difficult to fire the bad police. "

He adds that the late Robert Morganthau persuaded the Legislature not to grant union status to assistant district attorneys because they could never be fired, "even when they deserved to be."

Given union power here, the idea won't go far. But it cannot be denied that union protection all too often protects the guilty and penalizes the public.