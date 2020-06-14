Bill de Blasio refuses to face New York's existential crisis

New York City began reopening last week, already looking forward to the next phase; Finally, the local economy has a chance to recover. But the sad truth is that Gotham faces a long-term existential economic challenge, but Mayor Bill de Blasio refuses to act accordingly.

Yes, Hizzoner admits that the city is facing a fiscal crisis, with the pandemic and blockade that cost $ 9 billion in revenue over two years. However, his "solution" so far is little more than demanding a federal bailout and more Albany lending authority. It will not even recognize the crisis in the long term.

Even before the riots and the looting of affected businesses, the city faced a dire future: its entire prosperity model is in doubt, as Nicole Gelinas warned in The Post. With lingering virus fears, and recent experience showing the possibilities, many travelers can continue to work from home, out of town. Employers may move, too, especially with the looting of a recent memory, but the political class focused on restricting the New York police.

That would only worsen pre-virus excess office space and further harm businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores, that depend on them.

Statewide, it can be worse: Last month, Empire Center tax expert E.J. McMahon said New York faced "an economic catastrophe of historic proportions."

Despite all of this, and with just a few weeks before the July 1 budget is set, de Blasio has said little (and done less) to address the impending fiscal nightmare, as revenue linked to the economy they sink.

Although he now foresees a $ 9 billion gap, his April plan would increase city-funded spending. And while private-sector workers experience cut wages and job losses, De Blasio plans to increase city staff until 2024, even after increasing it by 10 percent (30,000 jobs) since taking office.

Plus, he wants Albany to allow him to borrow $ 7.4 billion to cover expenses, precisely the kind of thing that led Gotham to bankruptcy in the 1970s. Fiscal watchers are stunned: the city has failed to take "action." enough to cut expenses, which is necessary before getting into debt, "warns the chairman of the Citizens Budget Committee, Andrew Rein. The group has just released several better ideas for stopping bleeding:

• Cut the municipal workforce by 9,000 jobs, leaving it even larger than before the 2008 financial collapse and saving nearly $ 1 billion a year.

• Ask employees to contribute more for their health care and to facilitate work rules.

• Use more general reserve funds to close gaps throughout the year.

De Blasio's goal may be to squeeze himself until he resigns next year, but if he leaves town in front of a day of prosecution, he can be sure the story will not be kind.