Bill de Blasio regrets the world he helped create

"It doesn't make sense to me," says Mayor Bill de Blasio. He is "very unhappy" because the guy accused of hitting New York Police Chief Terence Monahan and two other police officers was released without bond.

"Assaulting someone is absolutely unacceptable," says the mayor, and "there have to be consequences." Also: "If you attack a police officer, you are attacking us all."

Well, Mr. Mayor: this is the world you have created.

De Blasio spent years providing anti-police narratives to voters; heck, he basically won the 2013 Democratic mayoral primary by calling the NYPD racist. And while he has avoided destroying the department as mayor, he has also continued to please the far left, for example, by agreeing to shut down Rikers Island and, more recently, insisting that Black Lives Matter protests do not have to abide by the same blockade rules as everyone else, as well as signing an "anti-strangling" law that their own police say goes too far.

He also used his power as mayor to put other progressives on the bench and elect them for the state Legislature, with considerable success. And it was those same progressives who pushed the bail law, completely ignoring all law enforcement officers, even those with impeccable reform credentials, like Albany DA David Soares.

Therefore, there is no bail for looting or assaulting a police officer, or much more.

You have what you asked for, Blas. Stop pretending that you are surprised.