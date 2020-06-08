Bill de Blasio's white elephant ferry is now bleeding red ink

Mayor Bill de Blasio's favorite white elephant had become a real drag on the city even before the pandemic hit, reports the Citizens Budget Committee: The cost of subsidizing NYC Ferry has led to the Economic Development Corporation of the city red hot.

EDC oversees and assists infrastructure projects and redevelopment in all five boroughs, generally returning funds to the city coffers each year. But in 2017, the mayor tapped into that surplus to help cover the losses from his East River ferry service, an "investment" that he somehow claimed would ultimately make a profit.

The problem is that Hizzoner ignored the factors that have made the Hudson River ferries a success, including private management that really decides on routes, with an eye toward feasibility.

Sorry, instead of being the true travel alternative the mayor envisioned when he set the fare to be equivalent to a subway ride, NYC Ferry only has one luxury, leisure-driven trip, not enough to succeed with subsidies of approximately $ 10 per trip.

And as a result, the EDC ran at a loss for the first time in 2019, with no hope of a change unless it is allowed to give up on the ferry. (The deception cost him $ 53 million last year alone; by 2020, it will surely be much worse.)

On top of that, EDC is less able to support other projects that have a real chance of success.

With the city facing a fiscal crisis, the City Council should insist on disconnecting De Blasio's floating cash burner.